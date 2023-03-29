If you’re into animation at all, chances are you know Genndy Tartakovsky’s name. He created Samurai Jack, Primal, and Sym-Bionic Titan, and whenever he has a new series, it’s always worth checking out. But even for him, his new show—Unicorn: Warriors Eternal—looks special. It also looks rad as hell.



Unicorn Warriors Eternal | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

Elves, sorceresses, steampunk automatons, reincarnation—Unicorn: Warriors Eternal seemingly has it all. No notes! Here’s the official synopsis, which you can read, but I honestly suggest just watching the trailer again.

“In Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they’ve embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.”

Advertisement

In the press release, Tartakovsky mentions how his previous work was all necessary for him to make first before tackling Unicorn, and I think you can feel it. There feels like it’s got the creativity of Samurai Jack, the action of Primal, and the storytelling of Sym-Bionic Titan, all wrapped up in one extremely cool-looking series. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal debuts at midnight, May 4, on Adult Swim, with a two-episode premiere.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

