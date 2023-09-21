Thrawn has finally arrived on Ahsoka and into live-action Star Wars media at large, and—as has become the tradition—Disney+ is marking the character’s debut with a snazzy new poster. All the major new faces in “Far, Far Away” got them, in fact, including some guy named Ezra Bridger.

Check out the newly released glamor shots (via Star Wars on X) of the villainous Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the long-lost Ezra (Eman Esfandi), the masked man Captain Enoch (Wes “Yes he was Amos on The Expanse, Can We Show His Face Please?” Chatham), and the frankly rather alarming Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour). What, no love for the Purrgil?

For those keeping score at home, Claudia Black, who plays the Great Mother named Klothow, also has some serious previous sci-fi bona fides, having starred in the much-loved series Farscape. New episodes of Ahsoka arrive Tuesday nights on Disney+.

