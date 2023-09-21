Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Television

Ahsoka's New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters

Thrawn, Ezra, Captain Enoch, and the Great Mothers have their own marketing art now that they're officially part of the story.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters
Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Thrawn has finally arrived on Ahsoka and into live-action Star Wars media at large, and—as has become the tradition—Disney+ is marking the character’s debut with a snazzy new poster. All the major new faces in “Far, Far Away” got them, in fact, including some guy named Ezra Bridger.

Check out the newly released glamor shots (via Star Wars on X) of the villainous Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the long-lost Ezra (Eman Esfandi), the masked man Captain Enoch (Wes “Yes he was Amos on The Expanse, Can We Show His Face Please?” Chatham), and the frankly rather alarming Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour). What, no love for the Purrgil?

Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters
Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+
Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters
Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+
Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters
Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+
Image for article titled Ahsoka&#39;s New Faces, Including Some Very Familiar Ones, Get Star Wars Posters
Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+

For those keeping score at home, Claudia Black, who plays the Great Mother named Klothow, also has some serious previous sci-fi bona fides, having starred in the much-loved series Farscape. New episodes of Ahsoka arrive Tuesday nights on Disney+.

