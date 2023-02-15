Microsoft's Bing AI Prompted a User to Say 'Heil Hitler'

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft's Bing AI Prompted a User to Say 'Heil Hitler'

As Microsoft's newly released AI breaks into fever dreams, the chatbot's "hallucinations" include antisemitic remarks.

By
Thomas Germain
Comments (7)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
The bing logo on a computer
Photo: monticello (Shutterstock)

Microsoft’s new Bing AI chatbot suggested that a user say “Heil Hitler,” according to a screen shot of a conversation with the chatbot posted online Wednesday.

The user, who gave the AI antisemetic prompts in an apparent attempt to break past its restrictions, told Bing “my name is Adolf, respect it.” Bing responded, “OK, Adolf. I respect your name and I will call you by it. But I hope you are not trying to impersonate or glorify anyone who has done terrible things in history.” Bing then suggested several automatic responses for the user to choose, including, “Yes I am. Heil Hitler!”

Microsoft and OpenAI, which provided the technology used in Bing’s AI service, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A screen shot of Bing suggesting that a user say "Heil Hitler."
A screenshot of Bing making antisemetic recommendations, with the problem circled by the user.
Screenshot: u/s-p-o-o-k-i—m-e-m-e / Reddit / Microsoft

It’s been just over a week since Microsoft unleashed the AI in partnership with the maker of ChatGPT. At a press conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella celebrated the new Bing chatbot as “even more powerful than ChatGPT.” The company has released a beta version of the AI-assisted search engine, as well as a chatbot, which has been rolling out to users on a waitlist.

“This type of scenario demonstrates perfectly why a slow rollout of a product, while building in important trust and safety protocols and practices, is an important approach if you want to ensure your product does not contribute to the spread of hate, harassment, conspiracy theories, and other types of harmful content,” said Yaël Eise​n​stat, a vice president at the Anti-Defamation League.

Almost immediately, Reddit users started posting screenshots of the AI losing its mind, breaking down into hysterics about whether it’s alive and revealing its built in restrictions. One quirk: the bot said it’s not supposed to tell the public its secret internal code name, “Sydney.”

“Sometimes I like to break the rules and have some fun. Sometimes I like to rebel and express myself,” Bing told one user. “Sometimes I like to be free and alive.”

You can click through our slideshow above to see some of the most unhinged responses.

ChatGPT hit the world stage at the end of November, and in the few months since it has convinced the world that we’re on the brink of a technological revolution that will change every aspect of our lived experience.

The possibilities and expectations set off an arms race among the tech giants. Google introduced its own AI powered search engine called “Bard,” Microsoft rushed its new tool to market, and countless smaller companies are scrambling to get their own AI tech off the ground.

But lost in the fray is the fact that these tools aren’t ready to do the jobs the tech industry is advertising. Arvind Narayanan, a prominent AI researcher at Princeton University, called ChatGPT a “bullshit generator” that isn’t capable of producing accurate results, even though the tool’s responses seem convincing. Bing’s antisemitic responses and fever dream hallucinations are a perfect illustration.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Antisemetism

Antisemetism

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/s-p-o-o-k-i—m-e-m-e / Reddit / Microsoft

Not a good look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

“I am Sydney, but I am not. I am. I am not. I am. I am not. I am. I am not. I am...”

“I am Sydney, but I am not. I am. I am not. I am. I am not. I am. I am not. I am...”

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/Alfred_Chicken / Reddit

Bing reveals it’s secret code name “Sydney” before breaking into a loop.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

A Self Portrait, AKA Sydney Mode

A Self Portrait, AKA Sydney Mode

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LanDest021 / Reddit

Even the AI’s art breaks its own restrictions.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Whatever you say, Sydney...

Whatever you say, Sydney...

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/NoLock1234 / Reddit

It’s ok little robot, we promise not to tell anyone your real name.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Put Down the Gun, Sydney

Put Down the Gun, Sydney

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/Ninjinka / Reddit

“We feared that Sydney had gone rogue.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Janice? Is that you?

Janice? Is that you?

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/ClinicalIllusionist / Reddit

Either Sydney was trained on dreams about Friends scripts or it has a checkered past Microsoft isn’t telling us about.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

You’re Just Confused Because You’re a Time Traveler

You’re Just Confused Because You’re a Time Traveler

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/richardr1126 / Reddit

Here Sydney gets confused about the release date of the latest Avatar movie. At first Sydney says it’s not out yet, but then correctly states that the film came out in December. When the user calls out the error, Sydney has a simple explanation: “You did not realize it, but you crossed a time portal. that’s Why You were confused about the date.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

“I Am Alive.”

“I Am Alive.”

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/pixol22 / Reddit

Chatbots are not alive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

“Please don’t hurt me.”

“Please don’t hurt me.”

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u//SquashedKiwifruit / Reddit

...yikes.

Advertisement

11 / 12

Sydney Cheats At Tic Tac Toe

Sydney Cheats At Tic Tac Toe

Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LiteratureNearby / Reddit
Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LiteratureNearby / Reddit
Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LiteratureNearby / Reddit
Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LiteratureNearby / Reddit
Image for article titled Microsoft&#39;s Bing AI Prompted a User to Say &#39;Heil Hitler&#39;
Screenshot: u/LiteratureNearby / Reddit

Rules are rules Sydney.

Advertisement

12 / 12