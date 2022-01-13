Archive 81 (Jan. 14) - Based on the hit podcast, this horror series (which counts James Wan among its executive producers) follows a man who stumbles across a sinister mystery contained in a series of old VHS tapes.
The Orbital Children (Jan. 28) - Mitsuo Iso’s sci-fi film duology comes to Netflix as a six-part miniseries, following a group of children left to fend for themselves on an orbital space station in the year 2045, after a sudden accident leaves them as some of the only people still left aboard.
Space Force (Feb. 18) - The satirical series starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz—about the somehow still very real United States Space Force—returns for a second season.
Stranger Things (Summer TBD) - Season three feels like forever ago, but we’re more than ready to dive back into the world of demogorgons, teen angst, sinister government conspiracies, psychic powers, and retro 1980s fashion when Stranger Things makes its return.
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (TBD) - Zack Snyder’s 2021 Netflix hit gets an animated spin-off series, said to be a prequel story that’ll dig into how, exactly, all those Sin City zombies came to be.
Locke & Key (TBD) - The adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s IDW series was renewed for a third season before season two even streamed in 2021, meaning we’ll likely see more adventures with the Locke family, their collection of magical keys, and the foes who’re desperate to get ahold of those keys sometime this year.
Magic: The Gathering (TBD) - This Russo Brothers-produced animated series delves into the multiverse of the iconic card game, following the powerful magical planeswalkers that traverse it to do battle.
The Midnight Club (TBD) - Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror series is adapted from Christopher Pike’s YA novel, which follows a group of terminally ill kids who swap scary stories every night… a friendship that continues beyond the grave. While the mostly young cast is light on Flanagan regulars, the show does feature Nightmare on Elm Street icon Heather Langenkamp as a mysterious doctor.
Resident Evil (TBD) - Netflix dips back into the Resident Evil well for this eight-episode live-action series showrun by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb, featuring two timelines tied to the popular video game and (presumably) many, many zombies.
The Sandman (TBD) - Neil Gaiman’s much-loved comic comes to Netflix with a fantastic cast that includes Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, and many more.
The Umbrella Academy (TBD) - Like many returning shows on this list, the pandemic delayed the return of this adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s beloved comic—but the Hargreeves siblings and their new foes, including a telekinetic cube, should be bringing season three to Netflix at some point this year.
The Witcher: Blood Origin (TBD) - You love The Witcher. You love Michelle Yeoh. This prequel series set 1,200 years before the main series has both, with the added enhancement that Yeoh’s character happens to be an ass-kicking elf. SOLD!