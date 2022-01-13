What’s Coming to HBO Max in 2022?

Peacemaker (Jan. 13) - The DC Extended Universe branches out into TV with Peacemaker. John Cena spins off his character from The Suicide Squad in this James Gunn-created show set after the events of the 2021 film.

Raised By Wolves (Feb. 3) - Executive producer Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series about two androids raising human children amid religious turmoil on a far-flung planet after the destruction of Earth returns for a second season.

DMV (TBD) - Brian Wood and Riccardo Buchiellie’s dystopian Vertigo comic series gets the streaming treatment; Ava DuVernay is among its executive producers and directed the first episode (it’ll run four episodes total). Rosario Dawson stars as a medic searching for her son during America’s second Civil War, while Benjamin Bratt plays a gang leader angling to control the titular zone.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (TBD) - An animated prequel to the classic horror-comedy duology, as a young boy living in China encounters a young Gizmo.

Harley Quinn (TBD) - The long awaited third season of the DC animated series is finally due to arrive, giving us a taste of what life’s going to be like for Harley and Poison Ivy now they’ve confessed their feelings for each other.

House of the Dragon (TBD) - Set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel series—the first spin-off to make it out of development hell—aims to recapture the magic of HBO’s smash hit George R.R. Martin adaptation (season eight excepted) by introducing a new cast of scheming characters in Westeros.

Our Flag Means Death (TBD) - Can Taika Waititi do for pirates what he did for vampires? (Obviously, yes.) The Oscar winner directs the first episode and plays Blackbeard in this comedy which he’s also executive-producing; the story will mostly focus on “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet, played by Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby.

Pennyworth (TBD) - Not only is this origin story about Batman’s intrigue-prone butler Alfred (played by Jack Bannon) still going, it’s moving from Epix to HBO Max for its third season.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (TBD) - The novel that already spawned a movie will soon be a Steven Moffat-adapted series starring Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie and Divergent’s Theo James. It’s about, well… see title, with apparently more emphasis on the romance elements than the sci-fi.

Westworld (TBD) - While we were none too pleased with the season three finale, or really season three as a whole, we’re nostalgic enough for Westworld’s excellent first season and its mostly good second season to see where this AI-gone-wild tale will head next. Aaron Paul and Ed Harris are among the returning cast of maybe-robots.