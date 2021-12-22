The Worst: Invasion

Remember what we said about Apple promoting its originals? It worked in the viewing public’s favor this time. T hat first trailer for Simon Kin berg’s Invasion didn’t lie, because there wasn’t much invading going on. The sci-fi drama leaned heavily into the drama category by introducing us to an ensemble from around the world, all of whom are going through some serious shit, invasion aside. But that’s the thing, almost all of their problems came before aliens attacked and they didn’t let a small thing like the destruction of Earth get in their way. Sure, there’s some aliens melting humans into piles of black goop, but don’t let that stop the husband and wife attempting to dissect their broken marriage through all of it. It never let up, was incredibly boring, and frankly, unbelievable. Know what else was unbelievable? Hiring Sam Neill, marketing Sam Neill, and then killing his character in the first episode.

