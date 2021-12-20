Arcane

It took years to make, but Fortiche’s stunning origin story for some of League of Legends’ beloved champions in Arcane also managed to create one of the most visually stunning animated series of the year, offering a painterly window into the techpunk world of Runeterra. Crafting a tragic story of separated sisters that was compelling even without any familiarity with the massive online game to be hooked by, Arcane’s sumptuous looks and intimate, slick animation created a spectacle well worth sitting down with this year.



Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.