For All Mankind characters

If you’ve not yet given Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind a try, we highly, highly recommend it. And if you have but haven’t yet found the time to watch season two, now’s the time to turn away because big spoilers are coming. The latest chunk of episodes brought with it an expected time-jump and a whole lot of heartbreak. The time spent at the Jamestown base on the moon took a toll on everyone—but perhaps no one more than Gordo, who was almost mentally destroyed by the experience. His failed marriage to Tracy and her moving on quite easily to become more famous than him didn’t help much either. But over the course of the season, he got his spacelegs back thanks to some encouragement from friends and returned to the very-much-expanded Jamestown facility to win her back. What first seemed like a pipe dream started to seem much more like a reality as Gordo realized he wasn’t alone in his struggles. It almost seemed like he and Tracy were going to have a happy homecoming… until the tensions with the Soviets on the moon hit a fever pitch. With the U.S’s nuclear reactor’s cooling system damaged and the fate of everyone at the base—and the Moon itself—at risk, Tracy and Gordo took on the impossible mission of spacewalking without suits to save the day. It was horrifying to watch as their makeshift duct tape outfits literally began bursting at the seams, but as the very last minute it almost looked like they were going to make it. They didn’t, but they died in each other’s arms, as heroes.