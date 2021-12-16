Every look back at the year behind us is filled with sad moments as much as it is joyful ones, and 2021 was no exception. The real world was up-and-down enough, and yet we also had to say some fictional farewells too—whether it was favourite shows coming to their end (naturally or before their time), or losing some of our favorite characters. Here’s the losses that stung most this year.
And, suffice to say, as we will be dealing with the deaths of a few characters here alongside show endings, going forward... there will be spoilers.