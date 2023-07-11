These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023

Amazon

These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023

Where else than Amazon can you get Darth Vader with a bowl cut for only $29.99?

By
Kyle Barr
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
An Amazon driver waits to fill his truck at an Amazon delivery station on November 28, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Delivery drivers are going to be working hard through extra hot conditions in several states this Prime Day.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

That’s right, it’s back. Like a great orca running headlong for your tiny vessel, Amazon is ready to slam you with proclamations of “deals, deals, deals.” The only thing Amazon seems to be priming today is my migraine, but that doesn’t mean the online retail giant has savings on all explicitly good products.

Advertisement

Not all these deals are cut from the same cloth. Just as in previous years, Amazon has some truly silly products it’s hoping to sell you on by shaving a few extra dollars off its asking price. As we’ve noted before, Prime Day is effectively a lie. Sites like camelcamelcamel track Amazon prices to show how often they go on sale. Take the 6.8-inch Kindle Paperwhite, on sale today for 36% off at $90. That’s not so different from normal promotions of the device. It regularly goes on sale for below $100, and it was similarly priced during Amazon’s secondary big sale late last year. So the take is: Don’t let FOMO force your buying hand.

This year, more than ever, Amazon is explicitly trying to angle customers toward its own Amazon brands like Amazon Basics. This includes a heaping helping of Amazon Brands clothing to really give you that “basic” look. Even when trawling away from Amazon’s own branded products, you’ll need to navigate through the company’s swathe of ads for sponsored products looking for that one brand of snail mucin serum that costs three dollars less than its usual price.

Oh, and let’s not forget the tens of thousands of Amazon workers who will inevitably be working close to 60 hours in overtime to fulfill customers’ orders. With yet another heat wave striking parts of the Southwest this week, beleaguered Amazon delivery drivers are going to be suffering even more than usual. Perhaps think about them while you trawl the retail site for deals on weird Lego builds and Star Wars characters with holes cut in their heads.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

How Much Time Do You Really Want to Spend Building a Friends Lego set? 

How Much Time Do You Really Want to Spend Building a Friends Lego set? 

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Oh boy, you’re telling me I can save close to $20 on a buildable, minifig recreation from the hit TV show Friends’ local coffee shop Central Perk cafe? I have to say, I doubt the same fanbase that made the 1994 sitcom last 10 seasons (plus the 2021 reunion) are also the same kinds of folks interested in Lego sets.

Advertisement

I’m not one to knock your trash TV choices, but there are plenty of other, more interesting Lego sets you could go for, rather than what seems to be Lego trying to get rid of some of its less popular playsets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Absolutely Nobody Needs This Much Cayenne

Absolutely Nobody Needs This Much Cayenne

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

I’m a big heat guy, but I don’t think I could possibly get through five goddam pounds of cayenne pepper in an entire lifetime. Just a little bit will do for most sauces and rubs. Plus, there are other ways to get heat into a dish, and I can’t imagine the pain for any family forced to eat cayenne with every meal just because one of the parental figures thought they were getting a really good deal on several pounds of pepper.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Give Darth Vader a Bowl Cut With Echo Dot

Give Darth Vader a Bowl Cut With Echo Dot

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon sells several Star Wars brand Echo Dot holders. They Include a rather odd-looking Mandalorian helmet and a Stormtrooper that looks like somebody was conducting 18th century brain surgery on the trooper’s scalp. But the oddest of the bunch is the Darth Vader helm that, with Dot installed, looks like Vader has a balloon growing out of his scalp. The installed Echo Dot makes the helm’s eyes glow blue, and they should adjust based on the ambient light, but it still looks odd considering Vader’s lenses never glowed in any of the movies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

For the Person With Too Much Time and Too Many Roaches

For the Person With Too Much Time and Too Many Roaches

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

So you got a roach problem. Of course, you could pay somebody to come in and bomb your house, but you could also save three whole dollars on a 15 pack of roach traps. Thanks Amazon, you really know how to get my blood flowing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

These Deals Aren’t the Only Things on Fire

These Deals Aren’t the Only Things on Fire

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Save for electric unicycles, hoverboards have been one of the most prominent self-balancing devicing seen on the street. The zippy and dangerous devices caught the internet’s imagination back in the mid-2010s, though they’ve since dipped in popularity.

Advertisement

Also, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, many of those Jetson hoverboards were liable to catch on fire. The most dangerous products were sold between 2019 and 2021, and customers who still have one are liable for a full refund. You could try Hover-1 brand devices, but those too have seen recent recalls over software malfunctions. Perhaps if you’re willing to drop hundreds on mobility tech, you should go for a more stable platform.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Hold on, You’re Telling Me You Can Get Microsoft 365, Which Is Normally Free?

Hold on, You’re Telling Me You Can Get Microsoft 365, Which Is Normally Free?

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Microsoft 365 is already free through a web browser, which makes sense since it has to compete with Google for the office suite of apps. Then again, you could buy a family pack of 365 for $70 that comes with a neat little gift card for spending even more on Amazon. The main reason to actually buy the software is that it comes with 1 TB of cloud storage on OneDrive for each of the six accounts that can use it. But then again, there are a bevy of free alternatives and you can just simply buy OneDrive data for much cheaper.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

Logitech G Cloud Still Isn’t Worth it For $20 Off

Logitech G Cloud Still Isn’t Worth it For $20 Off

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

When we last reviewed the Logitech G Cloud, we found the device was good enough, but that it paled in comparison to other products like the Steam Deck which cost only a little bit more. Now the device is claiming it’s on sale for nearly $66.50 off. Is that a steal? Whelp, no it’s not. Camelcamelcamel data shows the device is usually priced at $330. That’s less than it’s asking price at release, but the new price is hardly a steal, especially considering the lowest price Steam Deck is sitting at around $360 with the current summer sale.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

How Much is Your Family History Worth to You?

How Much is Your Family History Worth to You?

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Ancestry.com has a long, storied history of incentivizing people to willingly hand over their DNA for the hope they might be related to Abraham Lincoln. The worlds largest genealogy website is hungry for people’s private data, and they have some very interesting corporate partners. Ancestry claims it has world-class data privacy protections, but users still need to accept that companies aren’t necessarily bound by HIPAA laws.

Advertisement

This testing kit isn’t even a good deal. The product often goes on sale for around $70.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

This Aint Your Usual DJ Equipment

This Aint Your Usual DJ Equipment

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

With so many Prime deals going on, there’s bound to be a few mislabeled items. Well, if you’re searching in the musical instruments section, you might come across an interesting decal kit for a “mixer.” Now, I know you’re about to say that it’s for a stand mixer, not for music. Though I dare the first person who finds this to try and slap these decals on their equipment then break into some vintage Victorian-style jams.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Sometimes Nerf is Nothing

Sometimes Nerf is Nothing

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

Sometimes, all you want out of a Nerf blaster is to feel like you’re holding a weapon from your favorite show or movie. That’s fine, though for most fans of The Mandalorian who are older than Nerf’s target demographic, the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster is just another tie-in blaster that doesn’t match up. Not to mention, it’s a breech loading blaster that spring fires a single dart. Everything else is cheap plastic, from the end prongs to the clear plastic sight. It’s not great for cosplay, and at four feet long it’s not great for living room Nerf duels. At least The Book of Boba Fett EE-3 blaster is fed with a swappable four round drum mag.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Want to Feel Like a Ninja?

Want to Feel Like a Ninja?

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

I’ve never really wanted to enter “Sage Mode” before, but now with G Fuel’s savings on a jar of Naruto: Shippuden brand dietary supplement, I guess I can. Warning, only some flavors are actually on sale. Want Blackberry Apple “Hype Sauce?” Too damn bad, pay the full price.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

Again, Don’t Buy Ring

Again, Don’t Buy Ring

Image for article titled These Are the Absolute Worst Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Screenshot: Amazon

The Ring doorbell deals might seem tempting for the security-minded homeowner, but they are the very definition of a problematic product. Even after Ring added end-to-end encryption for its doorbells, these interconnected cameras have been a target for hackers. And then don’t forget all the data that Ring is collecting on you, which they could potentially hand over to police without users’ consent. Gizmodo has previously reported about all the ways Ring has created a mass surveillance network across the U.S.

Advertisement

Only two months ago, Amazon settled with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations the company let employees access users’ video feeds all the way until 2017. According to the complaint, one employee watched thousands of videos from female Ring customers. Amazon, for its part, has tried to convince customers that it doesn’t hand data over to police, though the company instead blamed a “misunderstanding” of one of its customer support agents.

Advertisement

14 / 14