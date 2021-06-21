The Worst Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021

The Worst Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon's annual garage sale is chock-full of truly awful products.

vsong
Victoria Song
Screenshot of the Prime Day homepage.
Screenshot: Amazon/Gizmodo

Plenty of other sites on the internet will clog your feeds today with all the somewhat decent deals you might actually want on Amazon Prime Day. We tip our hats to them and thank them for their service. Gizmodo, however, has an annual tradition of charging one poor schmuck (me) with wading through the internet’s nightmare garage sale to find you the most WTF items.

Here’s what I’ve found on Day One. I’m slowly losing my sanity. Join me, as I guide you through the worst deals found in this annual ode to Jeffrey Bezos’ greed.

A Crapton of Play-Doh

Screen shot of 24-pack of Play-Doh on Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

It’s not Play-Doh that’s terrible. I’m simply wondering who on this green earth has more than 10 Play-Doh cans? Perhaps it was just that my parents were stingy, but the maximum I ever had was three. More often than not, my mom would mix flour and water to make a homemade putty-like substance that, like Play-Doh, would eventually harden. Who are you, person tempted by a 24-pack of Play-Doh? Are you a kindergarten teacher? In which case, this is another reason why educational reform is necessary because you shouldn’t have to buy school supplies with your own moolah. Also, there are what appear to be 13 shades of pink and red in this edition. I guess you can make a lot of hearts for Valentine’s Day?

Off-Brand Hair Coloring Material

Screenshot of dubious Hair Coloring Wax
Screenshot: Amazon

Ah yes, a $2 discount for an off-brand hair coloring wax. What could possibly go wrong? Is it me, or wouldn’t you just have stiff hair coated in some waxy material all day? How is this desirable?

Who Among You Still Has a Fitbit Blaze?

Screen shot of silicone Fitbit Blaze bands
Screenshot: Amazon

The Fitbit Blaze came out in 2016. It was discontinued in 2018. I suppose this deal is for the five people who still have one of these things. Technically, it’s still supported in terms of software but, uh, Fitbit’s since released about seven smartwatches that do a lot more than the Blaze ever did. (Out of curiosity: If you have a Blaze, does the battery still hold a charge?) Never mind that you’re only saving $1.80 off these outdated bands for an outdated gadget. Perhaps it’s time to invest in a slightly newer Fitbit?

A Fuggin’ Ugly Gaming Mouse

Illustration for article titled The Worst Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021
Screenshot: Amazon

No one said gaming mice were ever chic, but good lord you can find something cooler than this.

A Boxing Reflex Ball

Screenshot of Boxing Reflex Ball on Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

“My son has been practicing using it. I am hoping to divert energy he puts into Fortnite. Last night without prompting, he marched into my room and said, ‘Watch this Mom!’” - Tara

Sure, Tara, a human that totally exists, I completely believe your totally-not-made-up son prefers this to Fortnite.

No Toddler Said This Ever

Toddler's shirt that reads "I Think I'm Gonna Kick It With My Mom Today."
Screenshot: Amazon

People put a lot of dumb shit on kids’ clothes, but not even the Boss Baby would be caught dead in this. Also, why is the theoretical child unsure of whether they want to kick it with their mom? Toddler, if you want to convey certainty that your mom is indeed who you’d like to kick it with, omit the “I think.” Be bold.

Ban Inspirational Quotes Forever

Shirt that reads "Some see a weed, others see a wish" with a picture of a dandelion.
Screenshot: Amazon

First of all, I know you don’t think this T-shirt with a design farted out in Photoshop costs $35.99 normally. Out of curiosity, I checked CamelCamelCamel. Yeah, no. This shirt is normally priced at $17.99. You’re getting $4.50 off, not $22.40.

Secondly, if I had a time machine, I’d use it to find the Target marketing executive that decided to sell inspirational quotes on merchandise and give them a thump on the head.

Diet Coffee

Screenshot of Diet Coffee pods.
Screenshot: Amazon

Most supplements are a scam, but DiEt CoFfEe??!?!?!

COFFEE ALREADY HAS ZERO CALORIES.

Gloves For Your Child’s Next Rave

Light up gloves for children
Screenshot: Amazon

Look, I’m just saying, I’m pretty sure all these promotional photos have been photoshopped. Also, the boy on the left does not look all that impressed.

Illustration for article titled The Worst Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021
Image: Superwinky Store
WHO THE FUCK IS JESSE STONE?

Screenshot of Jesse Stone 9-Movie Collection
Screenshot: Other

Did you know that Tom Selleck appeared in nine movies as a washed-up, alcoholic, small-town cop known as Jesse Stone? Why are there NINE movies? Wikipedia tells me CBS ran the first eight films from 2005-2012, while the ninth was picked up by the Hallmark Channel. Was there really a horde of Tom Selleck fans that demanded this or... I guess if the reviews are any indication, the answer is yes. Though they all seem mad because this collection isn’t in chronological order. Wow.

I AM GOD by INSANE LABZ

Preworkout Powder called I AM GOD
Screenshot: Amazon

I’m not going to argue about whether you should use pre-workout powders. I’d just question using one that calls itself “I AM GOD.”

Also, it says it has INSANE flavors but then proceeds to list apple, fruit punch, Thou Shalt Not Covet (orange), and Drink Ye All of It (grape). Why do orange and grape get these grandiose names but apple and fruit punch get nothing? Why isn’t apple Forbidden Fruit of Knowledge or something like that? Why isn’t fruit punch called Fists of Valhalla or some shit?

Also, there’s a PSYCHOTIC Hellboy edition.

I guess that’s what you get when you buy from a company called Insane Labz, which was founded by “a horror head who started a local gym and supplement store” and calls its users the “Asylum Faithful.”

Is This Normal for Razors?

Screenshot of an electric razor with six heads
Screenshot: Amazon

I sent this to a bald friend of mine and he said, “Aah!” I asked him if that was a frightened “Aah!” or an intrigued “Aah!” He said the former, though he could “see how this might work.”

I asked my husband if he would use this thing on his face, since he hates shaving his beard so much. He said, “Hell no. It kind of looks like a Final Fantasy boss. You know, like one of those giant worms.”

I guess in asking if we could, we never stopped to ask if we should.

The Furries Are Going to Co-Opt This

Gardening gloves with claws on the finger tips
Screenshot: Amazon

What’s wrong with trowels???

D-do gardeners actually want to dig in the dirt with their hands when planting??

Female Pee Funnel

Feminine urine funnel
Screenshot: Amazon

Listen, I can think of a few times in my life when something like this might have come in handy. I can see why you might want to use this while pregnant or when recovering from surgery. But... how do you clean it right after use?? Do you have to practice using it? What is wrong with squatting?

If you think this is a lot, I invite you to peruse reviews from people who had a bad time using it.

Nail Practice Hand

hand hanging from a hose with acrylic nails on it
Screenshot: Amazon

Clearly, this is for professionals, but it’s also going to haunt my nightmares forever.

