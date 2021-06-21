The Worst Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Screenshot : Amazon/Gizmodo

Plenty of other sites on the internet will clog your feeds today with all the somewhat decent deals you might actually want on Amazon Prime Day. We tip our hats to them and thank them for their service. Gizmodo, however, has an annual tradition of charging one poor schmuck (me) with wading through the internet’s nightmare garage sale to find you the most WTF items.

Here’s what I’ve found on Day One. I’m slowly losing my sanity. Join me, as I guide you through the worst deals found in this annual ode to Jeffrey Bezos’ greed.