Screenshot : Amazon

Look, I already had beef with Amazon Prime Day 2020. And while our friends over at The Inventory actually care about the decent, possibly even “good,” deals you might find, we here at Gizmodo have an annual tradition of finding the garbage that Jeff Bezos and his goons are trying to peddle so they can clear their inventory for more trash. Can you find deals on things you might actually use? Sure. But there’s also a sea of mediocre crap that you never knew existed and probably don’t need cluttering your home anyway.

We’re destroying our eyeballs and sacrificing our mental health scouring the hellsite for the things you should absolutely not buy, unless you’re irony-poisoned and doing it out of spite. Why are we doing this? So you don’t have to. Also for the shits and giggles.

I’ll be updating the list over today and tomorrow as we come across more truly heinous buys. If you see one feel free to hit me up at vsong@gizmodo.com. You can also send them to my editor Alex Cranz at alex.cranz@gizmodo.com, as she assigned me this blog and I see no reason why we both shouldn’t suffer.

Screenshot : Amazon

Before this deal, I was not aware you could, in fact, eat apricot seeds. Or why you might even want to eat bitter apricot seeds. Apparently, Amazon knows that too. These were on sale between...12:50 am and 6:50 am. The description reads: “Bitterness is the first real indicator of nature’s high potency B17 found in genuine bitter apricots seeds...B17 has a slight numbing sensation in the mouth.” It, uh, sounds great. Except that WebMD says there’s a shady history behind apricot seeds, B17, and general wellness schlock.

Screenshot : Amazon

Thanks, I hate that several people decided hell yeah, I’m going to spend $14 on these pair of knockoff Oakleys with the SEO-pumped name. You look like a blue douche.

Screenshot : Amazon

When you want to install very good habits in children, and/or be that insensitive dick giving this “creative gift” to someone with a gambling addiction. Even for $7.60, I can see no reason why a human would want to buy this...

Screenshot : Amazon

What is this alien ass book light? As someone who used to use book lights, one light is fine, thank you very much. Also, last I checked you can only read one page at a time? And book lights are already adjustable? Who is this for????

Screenshot : Amazon

Look, we all need to hydrate. What we don’t need to do is encourage terrible typography or pay $16 for a “funny” joke that’s not foxing funny. God effing damn, just say fuck like an adult or better yet, don’t try to be edgy on a dumbass water bottle.

Screenshot : Amazon

I wouldn’t recommend buying any of the Facebook Portal devices, even if the hardware is decent . I would know because I reviewed them for Gizmodo. What kills me about this “deal” however is that it is...a whole $9.01 off the retail price. WOW NINE WHOLE DOLLARS. SEVEN PERCENT IN SAVINGS Y’ALL. I might faint.

Screenshot : Amazon

You could not *pay me* to wear this mermaid-reject watch strap. Holy shit. Only buy this if you’re trying to get someone to dump you in real life. There’s a reason why as of this writing only 1% of this deal has been claimed. My eyes.

Screenshot : Amazon

Seasons 1-5 and Season 7 are not available. Just Season 6 for $17, arguably too much for a single season of a show about a guy named Ray Donovan. Hear me out: You could just buy zero seasons of Ray Donovan.

Screenshot : Amazon

Just don’t do this to yourself. I know $80 is cheap but there is such a thing as lol this is too cheap. 720p on a 24-inch Fire TV in 2020! Use your computer screen! it’s better. It’s bad enough Amazon inflicted Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan onto us. Don’t do this to yourself.

Update, 11:25 am, 10/13/2020: The first of the updates , in which my feeble mind added the Facebook Portal, that hideous Fitbit bracelet thing, Ray Donovan Season 6 and the crap Insignia TV.