Live: Top Amazon Prime Day Deals for 2023

Amazon puts tens of thousands of items on sale during Amazon Prime Day every year, but finding a valuable needle in that haystack can be hard. Fortunately, my colleagues and I have spent years combing through deals like these, especially on tech items, and have a pretty good sense of what’s worthwhile and what’s not.

This rolling list highlights some of the best ideas for Amazon Prime Day 2023, which runs July 11-12. Items have been selected by our experts (I’ve been covering Prime Day since 2015, and reporting on tech and consumer products for 20-plus years), and we’ll keep this list updated during the event. Note that some deals are limited time only, and may be gone by the time you check.

We’ve also previously rounded up the best early Prime Day deals, some of which started as early as late June and may still be available, and also offered a series of Prime Day tips and best practices for getting the best deals.

Also note that even as a Prime member, some of these deals require you to request an invite, because of limited quantities (like a Black Friday doorbuster).

Best TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $559 (Regularly $759)

Probably the best deal for the mid/high-end 65-inch TV you’ll see today. HDR support (but no local dimming), and includes Alexa built in.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K, $99 (Regularly $399)

Hard to beat a 43-inch 4K TV for $99. Limited quantities, invite required.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $339 (Regularly $519)

A larger set at a decent price, with Fire TV software built-in. On the budget side, you’re going to get this or a TCL most likely.

Best Laptop, Tablet and Computer Deals for Amazon Prime Day



Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th Gen, $269 (Regularly $329)

About as cheap as the base-model iPad gets. You’ll probably have to wait until Black Friday to see it at this price again.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M1), $749 (Regularly $999)



This is the slightly older M1 model, vs. the newer M2 model, but it’s still one of the most universally useful laptops you can but, and at a great price.

Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 (14-inch), $629 (Regularly $915)



Limited quantities, invite required.

Samsung T7 2TB, Portable SSD, $114 (Regularly $130)

A decent deal on a really big SSD.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, $167 (Regularly $264)

The Paperwhite is the default best Kindle, and a much better value than the slightly nicer Kindle Oasis.

Best Phone Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Motorola razr+, $849 (Regularly $999)

A rare discount on a folding phone. Limited quantities, invite required.

Best Smart Home Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Echo Show 5, $44 (Regularly $90)

A smarter Echo with a built-in screen for video calls and displaying digital photos.

Echo Pop, $17 (Regularly $40)

A nice update to the classic Echo with much improved sound.

Limited Edition, Star Wars Darth Vader Stand for Amazon Echo Dot, $29 (Regularly $39)



I can’t tell if this should be on the Best of Prime Day List or the Worst of Prime Day list, and yes, you need to buy an Echo Dot separately for it.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station, $219 (Regularly $249)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock, $29 (Regularly $60)

No one on Earth has ever paid full price for an Echo Dot. Get them at 50% off or not all. I love my regular Dot (about $7 less), but wish I had this version with a clock face built in.

Amazon Smart Plug, $12 (Regularly $24)

Turn any old lamp into a smart device. Again, never pay full price for one of these, they’re one sale for 50% off a few times per year. Great for vintage electronics, lamps, etc.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system, $126 (Regularly $214)

Hate your router? Bad wi-fi coverage at home? Get a mesh network like Amazon’s own Eero brand. This package is for three units, which should cover your apartment or mid-size home. Individual units are $44.

Best Audio and Headphone Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $90 (Regularly $149)

A great price for these AirPods alternatives

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $89 (Regularly $199)

Limited quantities, invite required.

Best 3D Printer and Maker Deals for Amazon Prime Day

ELEGOO Resin 3D Printer, Mars 3, $179 (Regularly $273)



When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day officially starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. EST and will continue for 48 hours, through July 12. That said, early deals are already available, and some deals will continue after July 12.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member?

To get these Prime Day deals, yes – and that’s the main purpose of Prime Day, to get you to sign up for the $140 per year subscription. One helpful hack, you can sign up for the 30-day free trial and cancel afterwards. Just watch out, because it can be tricky to cancel if you’re not careful.

Will other stores have Prime Day deals?

Yes and no. Since Amazon started Prime Day in 2015, competitors have held suspiciously similar sales on overlapping days. Target, Best Buy, Walmart and similar shops, both online and real-world, have had their own special days with names like “Black Friday in July.” In 2023, Target is holding Target Circle Week from July 9-15, and Walmart is holding Walmart Plus Week from July 10-13. It makes sense to comparison shop between these different stores to get the best price.