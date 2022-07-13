It’s hard to believe we’re already into day two of capitalism’s most sacred holiday. Amazon Prime Day happens just once a year (or maybe twice, if rumors are correct) and amongst all the legitimate bargains and deals worth grabbing, there are hundreds of products on sale that no discount will ever make appealing or worth spending your hard earned cash on.

As we prepare to say goodbye to another Amazon Prime Day(s) we’ve pulled up our boot straps, put on our hazardous waste handling gloves, and dug through the site to find all the deals you should avoid at all costs—no matter the cost. It’s not your job to purge Amazon’s warehouses.