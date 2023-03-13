American Born Chinese Brings Michelle Yeoh Back to the Multiverse

It seems like Disney really wants you to know that newly-crowned Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are going to be in their newest show, American Born Chinese. Rounding out the Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion is James Hong in a guest role and Stephanie Hsu, an Oscar-nominated actress who lost the award to her EEAAO colleague, Jamie Lee Curtis. The whole teaser is exceptionally compelling, blending wuxia drama with teenage struggles.



Worlds Collide | American Born Chinese | Disney+

As Michelle Yeoh explains to the protagonist, Jin Wang (played by newcomer Ben Wang), he will soon be asked to fight in a war between heaven and earth. As he struggles with his identity, gods and monsters of Chinese mythology will continually attempt to sway Jin towards their own ends.

The show is adapted from the award-winning, 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, but has been altered to portray a more adventurous and dynamic story. The adaptation looks like a fantastic version of the graphic novel, and with its stellar cast, it’s likely only going to get better the more we see of it.

American Born Chinese will be available to stream May 24 on Disney+.

