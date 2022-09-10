You thought there was a lot of Star Wars and Marvel news and footage today? You haven’t seen anything yet. The D23 Expo was just getting started.

The All Disney, All The Time event continued Saturday night with a panel focusing on upcoming shows coming to Disney+ and it features a bunch that we’ve been a waiting for a long, long time. Shows like National Treasure: Edge of History, which debuts December 14 on Disney+. Catherine Zeta-Jones co-stars in the spinoff of the Nicolas Cage film series, and here’s a first look.

National Treasure: Edge Of History | Official Trailer | Disney+

Shows like The Santa Clauses, which premieres November 16 on Disney+. A sequel to the hit Tim Allen Christmas series which is bringing back most of the original cast. Here’s that trailer

Teaser | The Santa Clauses | Disney+

Shows like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. You thought the MCU was awesome? This show just looks incredible. It’ll premiere February 10 on Disney Channel before going to Disney+ shortly after. Here’s the first trailer.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur | Teaser Trailer

Shows like American Born Chinese, based on the graphic novels by Gene Luen Yang. The show stars Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, and Michelle Yeoh along with a cast of talented young actors. Here’s your first look at the production, which is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

In Production Featurette | American Born Chinese | Disney+

Shows like The Muppets Mayhem. Yes, a new Muppets show is coming to Disney+ and though there’s not a trailer, you can listen to the first song from it.

And—though this happened earlier in the day, we’d be remiss if we didn’t post the trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Dave Filoni’s six-part animated series dives into the past of both Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. It comes to Disney+ October 26.

Tales Of The Jedi | Official Trailer | Disney Plus

Talk about just straight up awesome from top to bottom. Which of the shows are you most excited about?

