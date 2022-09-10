The last season of The Mandalorian ended with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) sending his son Grogu away to learn the ways of the Force by Luke Skywalker. But after being reunited in Book of Boba Fett, the duo are back to doing what they do best: making money in the galaxy, and occasionally getting pulled into situations that they can’t entirely escape from.



For season three and the new trailer shown at D23, that means Din will get caught up in more Mandalore business, since he wields the all-important Darksaber that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) would very much like him to not wield. Still looking to rule over her planet, Bo winds up pulling Din further into their culture, all while the bounty hunter tries to earn a living for him and his boy. And speaking of Grogu, he’s certainly come a ways into his Force abilities, but that training will no doubt paint a bigger target on their backs, or at the very least get the pair into more shenanigans.

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Disney+

Seeing Din enter a drop zone with Bo-Katan’s fellow Mandalorians is quite a sight, and the show looks every bit as impressive as it always does. But it also feels like this season may have a little more direction compared to the previous two seasons, wherein Din and Grogu got into misadventures and occasionally addressed deeper plot connections on route towards the finale.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian will release season 3 in February 2023 on Disney+.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.