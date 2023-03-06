We here at io9 have been fans of Everything Everywhere All at Once since we heard the first rumblings of a second film from t he Daniels in 2017. I mean, how do you top Daniel Radcliffe as a magical farting corpse in Swiss Army Man? The answer is, of course, a multiversal romp through diasporic trauma with kung fu fighting and a big bad evil driven by gay rage and mommy issues, starring legends of Asian and Asian American cinema.



So yeah. We’ve been fans. And as a run up to the Oscars, we’re excited to compile a massive list of all the coverage we’ve done for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and cheer on the film, the directors, and its stars—Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong— as part of Hollywood’s biggest night. Let’s start from the rumors and work all the way up to the latest news.