Image : FX

[Editor’s Note: Sorry, folks! Happens to all of us. - Jill P.]

FX recently released premiere information for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, as well as spinoff American Horror Stories. We’re super excited for both.

From its debut in 2011 with Murder House, the show has grown in budget, themes, and star power. The show has dealt with witches, cults, aliens, the 1980s, serial killers, vampires—you name. American Horror Stories hits Hulu July 16, while American Horror Story: Double Feature will start on FX August 25 (August 26 on Hulu).

Correction 6/6/2021, 7:55 p.m. ET: A previous version of this post mistook a fan teaser for the real deal.

