It’s actually happening this time. Image : Vertigo

FX and Hulu just announced a swath of launch dates for series coming to the network later this year, and while there are certainly some surprises among them, the biggest surprise of all? The long-awaited, re-tinkered take on Y: The Last Man is really, truly happening at last.



Advertisement

Announced by the network on Twitter, FX released premiere information for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the latest season of the wild horror anthology, as well as spinoff American Horror Stories and returning favo rites like What We Do In The Shadows’ third season and Archer’s 12th (!). But the biggest news is that Y: The Last Man will launch September 13 on FX and Hulu.

A pilot was originally ordered by FX in 2018, but in 2019 the series was abruptly scrapped, before being picked up for a re-work, complete with a new showrunner and writing staff, and several major recasts (plus one CG monkey). It was also shunted from FX specifically to Hulu’s FX category of streaming shows. W e’ve still barely seen anything from the show, making it being just three months away all the weirder.

American Horror Stories hits Hulu July 16, while American Horror Story: Double Feature and Archer season 12 launch on FX August 25 (August 26 on Hulu), and What We Do In The Shadows season three begins September 2 (September 3 on Hulu).

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.