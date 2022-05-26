Star Wars Celebration 2022 has given us our first look at Andor, the next Disney+ upcoming series set for release this August 31, and while it’s unmistakably Star Wars, Andor looks like something quite new. It’s not just the growing Rebellion versus the Empire—this time the war is very, very personal.



Serving as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the trailer was a lot of vibes, but still included more about Cassian Andor’s journey to becoming one of the rebellion’s first figureheads alongside Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Luna joked to the crowd, “The beauty of this show is there’s no way they’ll kill me.” The teaser kicks off with a bang as faces from across the galaxy react to a call, one that’s as timeless as ever.

Watch as Luna effortlessly slips back into Cassian Andor’s shoes and gives us a much-needed different perspective within the Star Wars Universe outside of the Skywalkers. While yes, they led the charge in the Rebellion (later the Resistance), here we get a look at the people who set into motion THE STAR WARS.

“They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied”, Andor narrates over chilling imagery.

The Tony Gilroy show-ran series is confirmed to be 12 episodes long and set to debut on Disney+ exclusively. The second season, which will lead up to the events in Rogue One, was confirmed to begin shooting this November during the panel.



Look at this sweet poster:

There’s a sense of pride I have trouble putting into words of how overwhelming it feels seeing Luna occupy space in a universe I’ve wanted to see more people of Mexican heritage in, especially considering that I grew up on his roles in film and TV before he crossed over. (However, can we let more melanated people lead a Star Wars film, too?) Can’t wait to discover more about Andor’s backstory and how he and Mon Mothma forge the alliance!

