How did Cassian Andor become the brash, rogueish leader who helped steal the Death Star plans and ultimately destroy the Empire? Next week, we begin to find out and it sounds like it’ll be worth the wait.

Andor is the latest Star Wars show coming to Disney+ and it’s set years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In it, we’ll meet Cassian (Diego Luna) at a more confusing time in his life. He’s a man without a purpose. A man who knows what he wants, but not how to get it. And so, through a series of encounters, he’ll find himself on a path to becoming the Rebel leader who perished, victorious, in the arms of Jyn Erso.

The 12-episode first season of Andor begins next week, on September 21, but members of the press were given access to the first four episodes for editorial purposes and the social media embargo on those reactions just lifted. Below, you’ll see a lot of different reactions to the show, which at the very least, seems like it will be very different from the mythology, cameo-heavy shows fans have become used to. Whether or not people consider that a good thing, remains to be seen.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. The 12-episode first season debuts September 21 with three episodes and continues for the next nine weeks after. Season two, which will also be 12 episodes, has already been green-lit and will begin filming soon. It’ll tell four stories, over three episodes a piece, leading right up to the events of Rogue One. A release date has not yet been determined.

