Apple Is Combining a True Crime Podcast and a TV Series With The Line

Photo : Catie Keck/Gizmodo

Apple’s rumored experiment to use its content offerings to cross-promote its services now includes two new non-fiction series titled The Line.

Advertisement

The first is a six-part podcast series premiering today, with three episodes currently available as of this writing. The podcast will be hosted and executive produced by Dan Taberski and will dig into the controversial acquittal of Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was arrested in 2018 after it was alleged he’d committed war crimes over the brutal killing of an ISIS captive, among other alleged crimes, including posing with a photo of a corpse.

In 2019, he was controversially found not guilty on all charges except one charge for posing with the corpse, a development that generated backlash from the Navy SEALs who turned Gallagher in.

Both the podcast and docuseries, which debuts in the fall as a four-part limited series on Apple TV+ , will look at “the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes,” Apple said in a press release. Both series are produced by Jigsaw Productions. The series will include interviews with Gallagher and his wife as well as incorporate 50 current and former special ops.

That Apple is offering this dual format that in effect cross-promotes its services comes as no surprise. Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was making a big podcast push in part to promote its Apple TV+ originals. And that’s probably wise, given Apple TV+’s slow start out of the gate—in part due to the limited number of titles available at launch.

Find the first three episodes of the audio series on Apple Podcasts.