Illustration: Gizmodo

Last week was Garbage Week here at Gizmodo, meaning we brought our readers stories specifically focused on waste (and not the figurative kind—though in the year of our Lord 2019, such a series would certainly track). In exploring all things trash, we dug into the way in which our recycling systems are broken. We reported on Apple’s eventual goal of a mining-free future—albeit one that is still a ways away. And reader, we brought you a feature on the power of poop and its use as a source of energy.

Elsewhere we wrote about shitty automation and argued that self-checkout kiosks have always been the worst. We explored digital hoarding and the people who collect data. And we examined Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to break apart the tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Also, Captain Marvel finally arrived last week! And that means we were presented with an opportunity to discuss one of our favorite things here at GMG: ginger cats.

Check out all these stories and more in Gizmodo’s best stories of the week below.

