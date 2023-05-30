Apple is really excited to share its next steps into augmented reality tech at this year’s WWDC, so much so that it’s released a teaser of its ‘AR experience ’ to iPhones and iPads . We hope the company’s rumored headset is a bit more exciting than this.

On Tuesday, Apple updated its Apple Events page to promote the upcoming company conference. The page also gives iPhone and iPad users a button to “View the AR experience.” Clicking it makes Apple’s psychedelic WWDC logo float in the center of your device’s screen, and that’s it . Inside the gyrating, oil-slick colored Apple logo is some te xt that reads “June 5 2023.”

You can’t interact with the logo in any meaningful way, meaning there’s less to it than some Instagram filters . You can even view it in “Object” mode to see the logo without any of those IRL distractions, which—I hate to point out—is just a video. While the page could display something a bit more interesting when CEO Tim Cook rears his head on camera next week , this timid expression of AR is consistent with Apple’s hesitancy, so far, to fully enter the virtual reality space.

At the same time, that the company is pushing some form of AR ahead of its conference all but confirms it’ll have some presence there. The Cupertino, California-based company is expected to showcase its ‘Reality’ headset during its big developer conference. The reported $3,000 device has changed quite a bit from its early inception as a planned pair of AR glasses. The device has been delayed several times over the past several years, and recent reports note the device could prove controversial, as it’s expected to use an external battery pack that’s connected to the headset through a wire.

