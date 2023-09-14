Aquaman 2's First Trailer Is Fast, Furious, and Full of Family

You’ve waited almost five years but you’re now just seconds away from seeing the first trailer for Aquaman 2. The official title, of course, is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and it picks up after the events of the 2018 original. Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) is now the King of Atlantis. He’s married to Mera (Amber Heard) and though his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) is locked away, Arthur will need his help to defeat Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a new villain dead set on ending Arthur’s world.

What happens next? Let director James Wan explain in a trailer that can only be described as a journey.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | Trailer

What did we tell you, right? Starting with these simple jokes about being unemployed, building to the olive branch towards his brother, and ending with just all-out underwater insanity in the mold of Lord of the Rings, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks like it’s going to be a lot. But, don’t forget, the first movie was a lot, and Wan did it that way on purpose.

“It’s a movie that’s very close to me. It’s very special to me, especially from where we started with the first movie and with where we’re going with this one,” Wan told a group of journalists in LA this week. “For me, it really feels like The Lost Kingdom is like the perfect companion with the first Aquaman. It’s like one and two just feel like it fits together. So I hope you guys feel the same way eventually when you see the final film.”

One thing that does seem a bit off this time is the fact that Aquaman and Mera have a family—but Wan says that came from a very famous part of his past. “I learned about family from Fast and Furious, you guys,” the director of Furious 7 joked. “You can see a bit of that played into [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom] in a big, big way. No, seriously. The family aspect in this is something that was very important for me and you have Vin [Diesel] thank for that.”

We have Wan to thank for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens December 20. We’ll have more from the director later today. Plus, here’s the first poster.

