If you thought Archie Comics’ horror series was running out of ridiculous monsters for its stars to battle, well, the publisher has a little Christmas present for you. Namely, an upcoming one-shot titled Happy Horror Days, which features three tales of holiday mayhem, and io9 has a special preview of all three.



First up is a look at Frank Tieri and Joe Eisma’s “T’was the Night Before the Hunger,” which returns to the Hunger-verse where Betty Cooper: Monster Hunter tries to enlist her lycanthropic friend WereJug in an attempt to stop the legendary Krampus. In Joanne Starer and Butch Mapa’s “Cat Got Your Tongue,” budding fashion designer Sheila Wu gets revenge on the bullying Veronica and Cheryl Blossom with help from the Yule Cat, a creature of Icelandic folklore that eats people who don’t receive new clothes on Christmas. Finally, the trio wraps up with Joe Corallo and Patrick Piazzalunga’s “Wrath of the Sugar Plum Fairy, ” in which a mysterious woman and the somewhat obscure Archie characters Sugarplum the Fairy and Jingles the Elf make Reggie Mantle’s life a holiday hell.

Take a peek at all three tales, some behind-the-scenes info, and the one-shot’s two covers:

Alas, you’ll need to wait until December 14 to fully unwrap this present, by which of course I mean purchase Happy Horror Days and read it in its entirety.

