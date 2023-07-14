AREA15 Is the Gateway to Immersive Entertainment in Las Vegas

Summer in Las Vegas may be known for day clubs and nightlife on the strip for those 21 and over seeking a good time, but a new kind of fantastical destination of immersive experiences is growing out of AREA15.

The entertainment district just off the beaten path adjacent to the Las Vegas S trip is flourishing into a world-renowned hub for immersive and interactive entertainment that’s a little Blade Runner by way of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. io9 recently caught up with AREA15 CEO Winston Fisher to chat about the futuristic, multi- versal elevated Discovery Zone—which transforms some of the wildest concepts in genre into a real playground. There’s sci-fi realms at Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, while across the lot there’s a boozy trip back in time to any lit fan’s dream wandering among the sideshows and music at Lost Spirits. And coming soon, Universal Studios Parks and Resorts is set to open up a year-round Halloween Horror Nights haunt for those of us who live spooky season every day.

Here’s a gallery of AREA15 and what Fisher plans for it s future.