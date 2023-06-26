The internet convinced Disney Parks to make Rogers: The Musical a reality—and its limited run starts this week at Disney California Adventure, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. If you’re traveling to Las Vegas, AREA15 lights up immersive fantasy realms with Secret Garden, complete with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart open at night. And Universal Studios is up to its usual scare tactics, doling out Horror Nights announcements including that The Last of Us will have a haunted house on both coasts.
Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!