The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Rogers: The Musical opens at Disney California Adventure, AREA15 unlocks fantasy realms in Vegas, and Horror Nights news.

By
Sabina Graves
Rogers the Musical super serum lab
Screenshot: Disney Parks

The internet convinced Disney Parks to make Rogers: The Musical a reality—and its limited run starts this week at Disney California Adventure, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. If you’re traveling to Las Vegas, AREA15 lights up immersive fantasy realms with Secret Garden, complete with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart open at night. And Universal Studios is up to its usual scare tactics, doling out Horror Nights announcements including that The Last of Us will have a haunted house on both coasts.

Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!

Rogers: The Musical behind the scenes

Behind The Scenes: Making of “Rogers: The Musical” | Disneyland Resort

My money is on Rogers: The Musical being a secret stunt show (like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios), with Marvel Studios characters crashing the party halfway through—but letting the show end after they save the city with a cheery “I can do this all day.”

Indiana Jones arrives at Disneyland

Anyone else remember the bite-sized stunt show he used to do around Adventureland by the Jungle Cruise on the path to the Temple of the Forbidden eye? I wonder if this will be in the same vein or a just a meet and greet tied into Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party

We’re excited to see Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Parade; they’ll be making their East Coast debut.

Disney Genie+ updates at Walt Disney World

Disney Genie+ changes pricing example
Image: Disney Parks

Starting June 27, Walt Disney World Resort guests can purchase Disney Genie+ digital ride queuing services (with shorter waits) based on how they want to visit by selecting either a single-park option or a multiple-parks option. Prices will vary by park, or you can go all in on a park-hopper option for multiple parks (see Disney Parks’ official example above). Don’t forget to update your app before your trip!

World of Frozen progress at Hong Kong Disneyland

Elsa is casting a Frozen spell on Hong Kong Disneyland with new attractions, dining, and shopping experiences.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere surprise

John Williams surprised the crowd at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by performing his iconic score of the Lucasfilm franchise live at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The sound was incredible and so was the screening presentation. Find Dolby screenings for the film here and if you want to see John Williams live he’ll be playing the Hollywood Bowl July 7!

Spider-Man x CASETiFY NYC pop up

CASETiFY Spider-Man event pop up flyer
Image: CASETiFY

See the new Marvel CASETiFY x Spider-Man collection up close at Royal Collectibles—located in Peter Parker’s hometown of Queens, NY. The pop-up will allow you to see the tech accessory line on June 29 from noon to 6:00 pm. You’ll be able to purchase items from the collection before anyone else (they’re not online yet), enjoy photo ops, and more. The first 35 customers will receive a free gift with purchase. Royal Collectibles is located at 9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1 in Flushing, NY.

AREA15 Secret Garden

Secret Garden AREA14 Massive
Image: AREA15

This weekend Las Vegas’ AREA15 offers Secret Garden, which will see the immersive art and music experience hub unleash a fantasy forest realm filled with faeries, nymphs, and other magical creatures... and DJs too, obviously, so you can dance the night away. The event takes place June 29 and July 1, and Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart will also stay open late during the festivities.

Meow Wolf Grapevine

Meet S.M. Sanz, a Texas artist featured at Meow Wolf Grapevine, talking about their Celestial Guardians space before its opening in July.

Barbie early screenings

Grab your tickets to Barbie Blowout Party early access screenings on July 19 in Dolby at AMC Theatres. Lock down that A-list reservation before tickets sell out.

Alamo Drafthouse x Barbie

Meanwhile, the Alamo Drafthouse is also not only hosting early Barbie Blowout Party screenings, but also Barbie Brunch parties and releasing collectible lunchboxes.

The Haunted Mansion at Midsummer Scream

Go behind the scenes of the upcoming Haunted Mansion film at Midsummer Scream during a panel taking place the weekend of July 28-30. Get your convention passes here.

The Last of Us house

The Last of Us Announcement Video – Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Trick or treat with Clickers for the ultimate post-apocalyptic Halloween fright.

Fourth of July at Universal Studios Hollywood

Check out fireworks and Super Nintendo Land at Universal Studios Hollywood this upcoming holiday weekend.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando

Before the attraction opens later this summer, the dining and shopping at Minion Land is now open at Universal Studios Orlando.

