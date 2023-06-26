See the new Marvel CASETiFY x Spider-Man collection up close at Royal Collectibles—located in Peter Parker’s hometown of Queens, NY. The pop-up will allow you to see the tech accessory line on June 29 from noon to 6:00 pm. You’ll be able to purchase items from the collection before anyone else (they’re not online yet), enjoy photo ops, and more. The first 35 customers will receive a free gift with purchase. Royal Collectibles is located at 9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1 in Flushing, NY.