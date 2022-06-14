A recent competition organized by the European Space Agency asked art students to draw inspiration from the upcoming Artemis lunar program. The results are impressive.



Students from eight art schools across Europe participated in ESA’s Art for Artemis contest, in which the contestants created artworks to commemorate the upcoming program. Of the 24 pieces submitted, ESA chose two that will hitch a ride to the Moon aboard the European Service Modules, which will power NASA’s Orion spacecraft. But it’s a shame that only two could be chosen, as the other submissions were just as delightful and inspiring.

