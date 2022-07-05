At least seven people are dead and five are still missing Tuesday after part of a glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday during record-high temperatures.

A portion of the Punta Rocca glacier on the mountain of Marmolada, the largest alpine glacier in the Italian Alps, abruptly collapsed on Sunday afternoon, causing an avalanche that caught more than two dozen hikers and mountaineers in a torrent of rocks, ice, and debris that reached a speed of 185 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour), according to a regional official . The collapse came just one day after the summit of the glacier saw a record-breaking temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), Bloomberg reported.