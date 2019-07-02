Photo: Getty

An outage hit AT&T network callers on Tuesday, affecting calls to emergency services and users’ ability to send text messages.



Several regions reported the network issues, with police departments advising AT&T users that emergency services were unable to be reached in some areas. A spokesperson for AT&T confirmed the issues in a statement to Gizmodo.

Advertisement

“Earlier this morning some wireless customers may have been unable to connect to 911. This has been resolved and we apologize to anyone who was affected,” a spokesperson said by email.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Tuesday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET that it had become aware of the issue, providing an alternative number to reach.

Advertisement

“We are working with our service partners to fix this issue,” the Minneapolis Police tweeted. Police departments in Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Massachusetts, and states reported similar issues:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Downdetector, AT&T started having issues around 12:24 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Commenters reported having issues sending, but not receiving text messages. Issues reportedly hit users in Michigan, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Massachusettes, as well as other states.

Advertisement

Are you or did you experience issues with your AT&T network on Tuesday? Let us know in the comments below.