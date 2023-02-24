Updates From Attack on Titan's Finale, and More

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys tease the mutants of Mutant Mayhem. Shazam: Fury of the Gods gets a bumper runtime. Plus, what’s coming on Kung Fu and La Brea’s season finale. To me, my spoilers!
Thanksgiving
THR has word social media star Addison Rae and actor Patrick Dempsey are in talks to star in Eli Roth’s long-promised slasher, Thanksgiving, in which a killer “comes to a small Massachusetts town with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants.”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
A line of tie-in action figures from Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie have allegedly leaked online. In addition to Splinter, Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady and the four turtles, Mutant Maayhem will apparently introduce a brand-new mutant fly character named Superfly.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
According to One Take News, Shazam! Fury of the Gods runs two hours and ten minutes long.
Happy Death Day 3
During a recent interview with IndieWire, Christopher Landon revealed his idea for a third Happy Death Day movie is “not set in the same day as the previous films” so could theoretically be made at any time in the future.
I have a whole movie! It’s not even an idea. I pitched the entire movie to [Universal] and they loved it. That was the funny part. They were like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so unexpected and so cool.’ It’s not dependent, it’s not set in the same day as the previous films, so it could be made now, or in two years or three years. It would still work. But the trickier thing, too, and in fairness to them, it’s a bigger idea than the previous two films, so it would be a more expensive movie.
Attack on Titan
Several behind-the-scenes videos of animators working on the Attack on Titan finale offer brief glimpses of the carnage that’s to follow.
Kung Fu
Xiao holds Henry hostage in the trailer for “Loss,” next week’s ominously-titled episode of Kung Fu.
La Brea
A portal containing even larger dinosaurs begins to open in the trailer for this week’s two-hour season finale of La Brea.
The Power
Finally, teenage girls with the power to shoot electricity from their hands come for their corny parents (played by the likes of John Leguizamo and Toni Collette) in the latest trailer for The Power.
