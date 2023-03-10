New Rumors Tease the Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies Versions of Aang and Friends

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Andy Samberg’s Indiana Jones parody Digman! becomes a Brooklyn 99 reunion. Plus, check out creepy trailers for The Tank and The Resurrection of Charles Manson, as well as a new trailer for Yellowjackets’ s sec ond season . Spoilers get!



Ready Or Not 2

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Scream VI co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed plans are still underway for a sequel to 2019's Ready or Not.

That is the hope. We would love to.

Brooklyn 45

Ted Geoghegan (Mohawk, We Are Still Here) shared a hand-painted poster for Brookyln 45, his new period horror film about a seance held by military veterans immediately after World War II. Anne Ramsay, Ezra Buzzington, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ron E. Rains, and Kristina Klebe are attached to star.

The Tank

Coastal property owners accidentally unleash a salamander-esque mutant from its special enclosure in the trailer for The Tank.

THE TANK (2023) Official Trailer | Watch In Theaters April 21 & On Digital April 25

The Resurrection of Charles Manson

A strange cult is determined to bring Charles Manson back to life in the trailer for The Resurrection of Charles Manson (naturally) starring Frank Grillo and Jaime King.

The Resurrection of Charles Manson (2023) Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies

Avatar News, citing reporting from Daniel RPK, has character descriptions for one of the upcoming The Last Airbender film projects, focusing on versions of the characters in their mid-late 20s.

Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg, Jo Lo Truglio, and Melissa Fumero star in the latest trailer for Digman!, an animated Indiana Jones parody also boasting the voice talents of Daniel Radcliffe, Clancy Brown, Tim Meadows, Edgar Wright, Maya Rudolph, Harvey Guillen, Jane Lynch, and more.

Official Trailer – “Digman!”

Yellowjackets

Finally, a new Yellowjackets trailer reveals Lottie was “committed to a mental institution in Switzerland” before becoming the cult leader we meet in season two.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

