Clockwise from top left: Jim Cooke (Gizmodo); the XENON collaboration; CBS/Netflix; Anthony Ambrose.
It’s nearly May, and you know what that means:
Game of Thrones will be ending, Divination Bot will soon return to haunt your sleep with machine-generated nightmares, and the weather will be much less depressing.
But before you brush off April 2019 like all the other months you’ve left behind in your rush to the grave, do check out Gizmodo’s best content of the past week. Our team of editors and reporters covered a wifi app that
leaked all of its users’ wifi passwords online (they had one job!), Uber drivers organizing a strike before the company’s mega-IPO in May, Amazon and Facebook’s workplace safety troubles, dark matter detectors, and the lack of trust Flint, Michigan residents have in their water supply half a decade after it began to be tainted with lead. We also reviewed the long-awaited , dived through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s trove of Avengers: Endgame e-scooter accident reports, and chatted with the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio.
Finally, don’t miss Special Projects Desk colleague Anna Merlan’s
bizarre journey to figure out what was really going on with a supposed proposal to hold an antivax rally in Florida, complete with a heavily sedated bear as an even more heavy-handed metaphor. Spoilers: Ron is the bear handler’s name.
All this and more, below:
Thousands of users of an app called WiFi Finder, the stated purpose of which is, obviously, to…
Read more Read
This world is full of surprises, some of them involving anti-vaccine activists, sedated bears, and…
Read more Read
It’s a company used to the spotlight, but the biggest day in Uber’s history is still ahead: The…
Read more Read
The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (COSH) today released its annual “dirty…
Read more Read
The U.S. is in the middle of the worst outbreak of measles since the disease was eradicated from…
Read more Read
A detector designed to hunt for dark matter has made a particle physics observation that will…
Read more Read
By capturing brain signals associated with the mechanical aspects of speaking, such as movements of …
Read more Read
A decent level of physical fitness, a fondness for climbing, an intimate knowledge of giant…
Read more Read
BOULDER—It was the weekend of 4/20, and I was in Boulder, Colorado. There were few things my heart…
Read more Read
Five years. That’s how much time has passed since the City of Flint switched its water source,…
Read more Read
Star Trek is not just one of the longest-running sci-fi franchises ever, it is also the most…
Read more Read
For the past few years, I’ve watched the rising popularity of meal kits from companies like Blue…
Read more Read
Game of Thrones is filled with selfish, terrible people. But the most selfless character on the…
Read more Read
Avengers: Endgame is everything you’ve ever dreamed a Marvel movie could be. It’s a three-hour…
Read more Read
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken us all on quite a ride. From assembling the Avengers to…
Read more Read
While Cobra Kai season one felt like it could have stood on its own, season two is putting down…
Read more Read
“Hi! I see you, but I’m focused on the reading right now. I can chat during the next break!” This…
Read more Read
Buying a projector is a much more intimidating prospect than buying a TV. You can at least go see…
Read more Read
Twenty years ago, in April 1999, Microsoft introduced an update to its IntelliMouse line of input…
Read more Read
Look around, and you’ll find no shortage of stories about the rise of injuries linked to rentable…
Read more Read
Last week, a Twitter conversation between an airline passenger and JetBlue went viral after she…
Read more Read