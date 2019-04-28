It’s nearly May, and you know what that means: Game of Thrones will be ending, Divination Bot will soon return to haunt your sleep with machine-generated nightmares, and the weather will be much less depressing.



But before you brush off April 2019 like all the other months you’ve left behind in your rush to the grave, do check out Gizmodo’s best content of the past week. Our team of editors and reporters covered a wifi app that leaked all of its users’ wifi passwords online (they had one job!), Uber drivers organizing a strike before the company’s mega-IPO in May, Amazon and Facebook’s workplace safety troubles, dark matter detectors, and the lack of trust Flint, Michigan residents have in their water supply half a decade after it began to be tainted with lead. We also reviewed the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame, dived through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s trove of e-scooter accident reports, and chatted with the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio.

Finally, don’t miss Special Projects Desk colleague Anna Merlan’s bizarre journey to figure out what was really going on with a supposed proposal to hold an antivax rally in Florida, complete with a heavily sedated bear as an even more heavy-handed metaphor. Spoilers: Ron is the bear handler’s name.

All this and more, below:

