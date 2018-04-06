Screenshot: Backpage.com

The popular classified ads website Backpage was seized on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gizmodo has confirmed.



The exact reason behind the seizure were not immediately clear, though the Justice Department said it is working to disseminate details to the press.

A message on the website announcing the seizure states that additional information will be provided at 6pm ET.

Multiple agencies took part in the seizure, including the FBI, the investigative divisions of the US Postal Service, and the Internal Revenue Service.

Friday’s seizure follows the passage last month of SESTA in the Senate. The controversial bill, intended to curb online sex traffic, was prompted by a case involving Backpage. A similar bill, known as FOSTA, or the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, was passed by the House in February.

The bills, which have not yet taken effect, have been widely criticized by experts who argue that online classifieds actually decrease violence toward sex workers.

In recent years, sex workers have become increasingly reliant on the internet, both to avoid working on the streets and to exchange information between each other about potentially dangerous clients.

Sen. Ron Wyden, one of only two lawmakers to vote against the senate bill, noted in floor remarks last month that SESTA wasn’t actually needed for the Justice Department to take action against Backpage.

Although the charges behind Friday’s seizure remain unclear, Wyden nevertheless appears to have been proven correct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates soon.