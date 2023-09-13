Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur's Gate 3 Concept Art

Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur's Gate 3 Concept Art

Larian Studios' smash-hit Dungeons & Dragons game brought the Forgotten Realms to digital life, and gifted us a ton of glorious fantasy art and models.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Tan Bur-Ci, Nikolai Chugunov, Luna Wullaert, and Maxim Bolotin/Larian Studios, ArtStation

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out on PC and PS5 for a little while, game developer Larian Studios has dropped a scintillating peek behind the curtain with the game’s very own Art Blast on ArtStation Magazine—giving us a ton of fascinating looks at concept art, model renders, and more from the game’s take on the classic Dungeons & Dragons aesthetic.

While of course D&D itself has given us plenty of art to flesh out the worlds of Faerun and beyond, getting to see how Larian’s team of concept artists and modelers translated that world—from sweeping vistas to its darkest creatures, to new heroes and familiar foes—into a cohesive aesthetic for Baldur’s Gate 3 is fascinating. There’s loads of great stuff here, from high-res character renders to gear and environmental concepts, to lighting tests and scenic location concepts. It’s a wild level of insight into what goes into making a game not only as vast as Baldur’s Gate 3 is, but how to build Dungeons & Dragons’ traditional fantasy aesthetic into something altogether unique while still feeling like the TTRPG people know and love.

Click through to see some highlights, but find tons, tons more art—including some very spoilery elements if you’re not done with the massive CRPG just yet—over on ArtStation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Surgeon Concept By Tan Bur-Ci, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Tan Bur-Ci/Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Drider Concept By Tan Bur-Ci, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Tan Bur-Ci, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Kobold Concept By Tan Bur-Ci, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Tan Bur-Ci, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Sahuagin Concept By Tan Bur-Ci, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Tan Bur-Ci, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Bhaalist Robe Concept by Jane Katsubo, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Jane Katsubo, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Dead Three Mural Concept By Jane Katsubo, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Jane Katsubo, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragon Concept By Jane Katsubo, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Jane Katsubo, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Spectator Concept By Jane Katsubo, Senior Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Jane Katsubo, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Companion Concept By Nguyễn Thị Hoài Châu, Concept Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Nguyễn Thị Hoài Châu, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Skill Icon Concept By Cliff Laureys, Senior 2D Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Cliff Laureys, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach Head Render By Alena Dubrovina, Lead Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Alena Dubrovina, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Head Render By Alena Dubrovina, Lead Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Alena Dubrovina, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayer Model By Nikolai Chugunov, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Nikolai Chugunov, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Bugbear Model By J-P Roy, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: J-P Roy, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Bear Model By Wayne Chu, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Wayne Chu, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Bhaal Cultist Light Armor Model By Wayne Chu, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Wayne Chu, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Death Shepherd Armor Model By Reza Abedi, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Reza Abedi, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Armor Model By Mykyta Sviechnikov, Senior Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Mykyta Sviechnikov, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragonborn Model By Luna Wullaert, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Luna Wullaert, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragonborn Model By Luna Wullaert, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Luna Wullaert, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Elminster Robe Model By Levinna Angelita, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Levinna Angelita, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Leather Armor +2 Model By Luna De Groote, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Luna De Groote, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin Starter Armor Model By Bert Vanhengel, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Bert Vanhengel, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Owlbear Cub Model By Bert Vanhengel, Character Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Bert Vanhengel, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Moonrise Towers Environment By Gert-Jan van de Put, Lead 3D Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Gert-Jan van de Put, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Underdark Myconid Village Environment By Elise Rochefort, Senior Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Elise Rochefort, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadow-Cursed Lands Environment By Elise Rochefort, Senior Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Elise Rochefort, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Astral Sea Environment By Elise Verhagen, Senior Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Elise Verhagen, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyrm’s Way Environment By Konstantin Melnik, Senior Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Konstantin Melnik, Larian Studios, ArtStation
Baldur’s Gate 3 City House Tileset By Maxim Bolotin, Senior Environment Artist

Image for article titled Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 Concept Art
Image: Maxim Bolotin, Larian Studios, ArtStation
