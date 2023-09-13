Feast Your Eyes on a Treasure Trove of Baldur's Gate 3 Concept Art

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out on PC and PS5 for a little while, game developer Larian Studios has dropped a scintillating peek behind the curtain with the game’s very own Art Blast on ArtStation Magazine—giving us a ton of fascinating looks at concept art, model renders, and more from the game’s take on the classic Dungeons & Dragons aesthetic.

While of course D&D itself has given us plenty of art to flesh out the worlds of Faerun and beyond, getting to see how Larian’s team of concept artists and modelers translated that world—from sweeping vistas to its darkest creatures, to new heroes and familiar foes—into a cohesive aesthetic for Baldur’s Gate 3 is fascinating. There’s loads of great stuff here, from high-res character renders to gear and environmental concepts, to lighting tests and scenic location concepts. It’s a wild level of insight into what goes into making a game not only as vast as Baldur’s Gate 3 is, but how to build Dungeons & Dragons’ traditional fantasy aesthetic into something altogether unique while still feeling like the TTRPG people know and love.

Click through to see some highlights, but find tons, tons more art—including some very spoilery elements if you’re not done with the massive CRPG just yet—over on ArtStation.