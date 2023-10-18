Beacon 23 Looks Like Twisty Sci-Fi Fun With Lena Headey

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and say not everything is what it seems in the new show Beacon 23. Call it a hunch. Call it intuition. But from the looks of this trailer, there’s some foul play afoot, and when that type of thing happens on a space station far, far away from Earth, we can’t help but love it.

Beacon 23 stars Game of Thrones icon Lena Headey alongside If Beale Street Could Talk and Homecoming’s Stephan James. It’s based on a book by Hugh Howey (he of Silo fame) and was created by two genre mainstays, Zak Penn (Ready Player One, The Avengers) and Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead). Debuting November 12 on MGM+, which is an Amazon streaming service, it now has a mysterious first trailer.

Beacon 23 (MGM+ 2023 Series) Official Trailer

That pretty much lays it all out. Basically the show takes place on one of multiple beacons across the galaxy that exist to assist intergalactic travelers. Each one is run by an advanced AI as well as a single, highly capable human. That’s James’ character. Headey’s character is a government agent who, very rightfully, does not seem like she can be trusted. However, it seems that gets put to the test when other forces come into play.

Advertisement

The trailer for Beacon 23 looks super solid but you get the strong sense it’s one of those shows where not everything is going to be wrapped up in a single season. Silo, another show based on Howey’s work, is like that and even though the Beacon 23 book seems to be a complete work, there’s so much going on in this trailer, you just hope Penn and Mazzara put it all on the line here. And then, if the show is a hit and people like it, you go from there. You’d hate to watch these eight episodes, have a billion questions, and then never see it again.

Advertisement

We’ll find out how that works soon, as the eight-episode season debuts its first two episodes November 12 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MGM+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.