The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in March 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in March 2023

Here's the best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more in March, including The Mandalorian, Jurassic Park, and Riddick.

By
Germain Lussier
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Some of the films and shows streaming this month.
Some of the films and shows streaming this month.
Image: Universal, Universal, Lucasfilm, Artisan, Fox

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to the latest edition of io9's streaming column the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in March 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in March 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in March 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in March 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in March 2023?
  5. What’s coming to HBO Max in March 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in March 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in March 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in March 2023?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023?

The Chronicles of Riddick
The Chronicles of Riddick
Image: Universal

What’s available on Netflix March 1?

Open Season

Open Season 2

Rango

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

What’s available on Netflix March 7?

World War Z

What’s available on Netflix March 16?

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

What’s available on Netflix March 17?

The Magician’s Elephant

What’s available on Netflix March 21?

We Lost Our Human

What’s available on Netflix March 31?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2023?

Super 8
Super 8
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Prime Video March 1?

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

Sahara (2005)

Super 8 (2011)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Your Highness (2011)

What’s available on Prime Video March 10?

Jackass Forever (2022)

Secret Headquarters (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video March 21?

Nope (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video March 29?

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2023?

The Shape of Water
The Shape of Water
Image: Fox

What’s available on Hulu March 1?

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

Rio (2011)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

What’s available on Hulu March 10?

Watcher (2022)

What’s available on Hulu March 20?

Inu-Oh (2021)

What’s available on Hulu March 24?

Philomena (2013)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

What’s Coming to Disney+ in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Disney+ in March 2023?

The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian
Image: Lucasfilm

What’s available on Disney+ March 1?

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

What’s available on Disney+ March 8?

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Mpower

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

What’s Coming to Paramount Plus in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Paramount Plus in March 2023?

Anomalisa
Anomalisa
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Paramount+ March 1?

10 Cloverfield Lane

Anomalisa

Biker Boyz

Downsizing

Existenz

Friday The 13th - Part II

Galaxy Quest

Jackass Number Two

Kate & Leopold

Naked Gun

Popeye

Red Dawn

Sahara

Scream 4

Snake Eyes

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The Dead Zone

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Rock

The Sixth Sense

The Three Amigos

The Tuxedo

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

What’s available on Paramount+ March 19?

My Little Pony: The Movie

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

What’s Coming to Shudder in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Shudder in March 2023?

The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project
Image: Artisan

What’s available on Shudder March 1?

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

What’s available on Shudder March 2?

Spoonful of Sugar

What’s available on Shudder March 9?

The Company of Wolves (1984)

What’s available on Shudder March 13?

Holidays (2016)

What’s available on Shudder March 17?

Leave

What’s available on Shudder March 20?

Jack Be Nimble (1993)

What’s available on Shudder March 27?

After Blue (2022)

Ultra Pulpe (2018)

What’s available on Shudder March 31?

The Unheard 

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

The Manitou (1978)

The Fog (1980)

The Wicker Man (1973)

Advertisement

8 / 9

What’s Coming to Peacock in March 2023?

What’s Coming to Peacock in March 2023?

Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock March 1?

2012 (2009)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

The Core (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Croods (2013)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Hanna (2011)

The Happening (2008)

Hop (2011)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun Origins (2014)

MacGruber (2010)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Paul (2011)

Point Break (1991)

Salt (2010)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Spirit (2008)

Twelve Monkeys (1996)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Village (2004)

The Wolverine (2013)

What’s available on Peacock March 3?

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

What’s available on Peacock March 8?

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

What’s available on Peacock March 31?

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Advertisement

9 / 9