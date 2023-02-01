The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in February 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in February 2023

In this month's Nerd's Watch, io9 picks the best genre movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

By
Germain Lussier
How to Train Your Dragon 2, Skinamarink, Lord of the Rings, Psycho, Edge of Tomorrow
A few of the films coming to streaming this month.
Image: Dreamworks, Shudder, Warner Bros., Universal, Warner Bros.

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to the latest edition of io9's streaming column the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in February 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in February 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in February 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in February 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in February 2023?
  5. What’s coming to HBO Max in February 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in February 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in February 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in February 2023?
What’s coming to Netflix in February 2023?

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Image: Warner Bros.

What’s available on Netflix on February 1?

It (2017)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Underworld

What’s available on Netflix on February 2?

Freeridge 

What’s available on Netflix on February 4?

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

What’s available on Netflix on February 9?

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

What’s available on Netflix on February 16?

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

What’s available on Netflix on February 24?

We Have a Ghost

What’s coming to Prime Video in February 2023?

Smile
Smile
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Prime Video on February 1?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

I, Robot (2004)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

King Kong (1976)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 3?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 7?

Brian and Charles (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 9?

Crank (2006)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 14?

Halloween Ends (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 17?

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Carnival Row Season 2 (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 21?

Smile (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video on February 22?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

What’s coming to Hulu in February 2023?

How to Train Your Dragon 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Image: Dreamworks

What’s available on Hulu on February 1?

2012 (2009)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

What’s available on Hulu on February 3?

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

What’s available on Hulu on February 10?

Something in the Dirt (2021)

What’s available on Hulu on February 19?

Slayers (2022)

What’s coming to Disney+ in February 2023?

Dug Days: Carl’s Date
Dug Days: Carl’s Date
Image: Pixar

What’s available on Disney+ on February 1?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

What’s available on Disney+ on February 8?

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

What’s available on Disney+ on February 10?

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

Marvel Studios Legends: “Ant-Man,” ”Hank & Janet,” ”Wasp”

What’s available on Disney+ on February 22?

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

What’s coming to HBO Max in February 2023?

Edge of Tomorrow
Edge of Tomorrow
Image: Warner Bros.

What’s available on HBO Max on February 1?

Blair Witch, 2016

Casino Royale, 2006

Cooties, 2014

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971

Dr. No, 1962

Goldeneye, 1995

Hannibal, 2001

Heist, 2001

Hotel for Dogs, 2009

Moonraker, 1979

Octopussy, 1983

Quantum of Solace, 2008

Red, 2010

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Sleepy Hollow, 1999

Swiss Army Man, 2016

The Crazies, 2010

The Living Daylights, 1987

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991

The Terminator, 1984

Thunderball, 1965

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005

Wayne’s World, 1992

Wayne’s World 2, 1993

You Only Live Twice, 1967

What’s available on HBO Max on February 2?

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

What’s available on HBO Max on February 3?

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version

What’s available on HBO Max on February 7?

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014

What’s available on HBO Max on February 8?

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022

What’s available on HBO Max on February 9?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

What’s available on HBO Max on February 23?

Gravity, 2013

What’s coming to Paramount+ in February 2023?

Buckaroo Banzai and his pals.
Buckaroo Banzai and his pals.
Image: Fox

What’s available on Paramount+ on February 1?

Addams Family Values

Barbarella

Bewitched

Bringing Out the Dead

Christine

Cliffhanger

Cool World

Edward Scissorhands

Event Horizon

Fist of Fury

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Heaven Can Wait

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

King Kong

Never Say Never Again

Open Season

Rollerball

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

Stealth

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Parallax View

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

What Women Want

What’s available on Paramount+ on February 18?

Cloverfield

What’s coming to Shudder in February 2023?

Skinamarink
Skinamarink
Image: Shudder

What’s available on Shudder on February 1?

My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)

Return of the Living Dead III (1993)

Homebodies (1974)

Fear No Evil (1981)

Queen of Spades (1948)

Baby Blood (1990)

Malefique (2002)

And Soon the Darkness (1970)

What’s available on Shudder on February 2?

Skinamarink (2023)

What’s available on Shudder on February 6?

Stepfather II (1989)

Stepfather III (1992)

Last & First Men (2020)

What’s available on Shudder on February 9?

Attachment 

What’s available on Shudder on February 13?

Nekromantik (1988)

Lust for a Vampire (1971)

Nekromantik 2 (1991)

The Final Terror (1983)

What’s available on Shudder on February 16?

The Witch: Subversion (2018)

The Witch Part 2: The Other One (2022)

What’s available on Shudder on February 20?

Nomads (1986)

What’s available on Shudder on February 24?

Nocebo

What’s coming to Peacock in February 2023?

Psycho
Psycho
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock on February 1?

Battleship, 2012

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Brazil, 1985

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

I, Robot, 2004

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Men in Black,1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

Mystery Men, 1999

Psycho, 1960

Shrek Forever After, 2010

