The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in May 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in May 2023

The best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more in May, including Attack the Block, The Mummy, and The Muppets Mayhem.

By
Germain Lussier
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
True Lies, Attack the Block, The Babadook, The Hunger Games, and Austin Powers are all streaming this month.
True Lies, Attack the Block, The Babadook, The Hunger Games, and Austin Powers are all streaming this month.
Image: Fox, Sony, E One, Lionsgate, New Line

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in May 2023. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in May 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in May 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in May 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in May 2023?
  5. What’s coming to HBO Max in May 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in May 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in May 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in May 2023?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023?

Mike Myers as Austin Powers.
Mike Myers as Austin Powers.
Image: Netflix

What’s available on Netflix May 1?

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Hop

Igor

Last Action Hero

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Starship Troopers

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Vampires

What’s available on Netflix May 8?

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

What’s available on Netflix May 12?

Black Knight (Netflix series)

Mulligan (Netflix series)

What’s available on Netflix May 13?

UglyDolls

What’s available on Netflix May 22?

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

What’s available on Netflix May 25?

FUBAR (Netflix series)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2023?

Denzel Washington in Virtuosity.
Denzel Washington in Virtuosity.
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Prime Video May 1?

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bound (1996)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Europa Report (2013)

Ghost Town (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Rundown (2003)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Virtuosity (1995)

What’s available on Prime Video May 4?

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

What’s available on Prime Video May 23?

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video May 26?

Violent Night (2022)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2023?

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games.
Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games.
Image: Lionsgate

What’s available on Hulu May 1?

After Earth, 2013

Annabelle, 2014

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Book Of Eli, 2010

Clash of the Titans, 2010

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Frank, 2014

The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

Identity, 2003

It, 2017

Johnny Mnemonic, 1995

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Mask, 1994

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Rampage, 2018

Speed, 1994

Twilight, 2008

What’s available on Hulu May 4?

Apollo 18

What’s available on Hulu May 12?

The Last Unicorn

What’s available on Hulu May 16?

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

What’s Coming to Disney+ in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Disney+ in May 2023?

Star Wars: Visions Vol 2.
Star Wars: Visions Vol 2.
Image: Lucasfilm

What’s available on Disney+ May 4?

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

What’s available on Disney+ May 10?

The Muppets Mayhem

What’s available on Disney+ May 12?

Crater

What’s available on Disney+ May 24?

American Born Chinese

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

What’s Coming to HBO Max in May 2023?

What’s Coming to HBO Max in May 2023?

What’s available on HBO Max May 1?

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (Director’s Cut)

Mirror Mirror, 2012

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version)

Shark Night 3D, 2011

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004

What’s available on HBO Max May 2?

Batwheels, Season 1

What’s available on HBO Max May 8?

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

What’s available on HBO Max May 15?

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

What’s available on HBO Max May 16?

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

What’s available on HBO Max May 19?

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

What’s Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023?

John Boyega in Attack the Block.
John Boyega in Attack the Block.
Image: Studio Canal

What’s available on Paramount+ May 1?

Attack the Block

Claws of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)

Coneheads

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Forrest Gump

Gone in 60 Seconds

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Shaolin Soccer

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

True Lies

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

What’s available on HBO Max May 16?

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

What’s Coming to Shudder in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Shudder in May 2023?

The Babadook.
The Babadook.
Image: E One.

What’s available on Shudder May 1?

High Tension (2003)

Inside (2007)

Livid (2011)

Martyrs (2015)

What’s available on Shudder May 8?

Darker than the Night (1975)

Poison for the Fairies (1986)

What’s available on Shudder May 12?

Huesera: The Bone Woman

What’s available on Shudder May 15?

The Babadook (2014)

The Devil’s Doorway (2018)

What’s available on Shudder May 19?

Consecration

What’s available on Shudder May 22?

In Their Skin (2012)

What’s available on Shudder May 26?

Influencer

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

What’s Coming to Peacock in May 2023?

What’s Coming to Peacock in May 2023?

Jamie Lee and Arnold in True Lies
Jamie Lee and Arnold in True Lies
Image: Fox

What’s available on Peacock May 1?

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Enemy of the State, 1998

Face/Off, 1997

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunt, 2020

King Kong, 2005

Land of the Lost, 2009

Life of Pi, 2012

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Salt, 2010

The Scorpion King, 2002

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

Speed, 1994

True Lies, 1994

The Tuxedo, 2002

What’s available on Peacock May 3?

Keanu, 2016

What’s available on Peacock May 12?

F9, 2021

Advertisement

10 / 10