The Best Third Party Email Apps, Web Browsers, and More

When it comes to the phone apps you rely on every day, from web browsing to email, you might not think too much about switching off the defaults that come with your phone. B ut the app stores on both Android and iOS are packed with a wealth of alternatives that are worth checking out. Spending some time looking at what else is out there is well worth the investment, and you might even find several apps that you prefer .



Even if you’re happy with what you’re currently using, there’s no harm in trying out some other options. Y ou might not realize what you’ve been missing. You can often find extra features and functions in these alternative apps that aren’t available in the defaults that you’ve become accustomed to.