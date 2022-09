Every Fall, the Bird Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the diversity and beauty of the creatures that constitute class Aves. The contest is open to hobbyists around the globe, and in 2022 entrants submitted over 20,000 images of feathered friends of all kinds: Some swim, some soar, some burrow, and they are all actually dinosaurs.

The competition, sponsored by optics and camera companies, supports the avian conservation charity Birds on the Brink. Check out the award-winning shots.