Photo: Lil Windex (YouTube)

The upstart virtual currency associated with Infowars guest Roger Ver now has an anthem, and it seems we have Canada to thank for it. After Japan’s foray into blockchain-inspired music with a cryptocurrency-themed pop idol group, it was only a matter of time



“Bitcoin Ca$h” comes to us by way of Lil Windex, an inscrutable rapper believed to hail from British Columbia. Without much extant coverage to pull from, there’s not a lot we know about Mr. Windex, though we can report he once told Noisey, “I idolize birds.” (Should he ever become famous enough to gain the attention of his corporate namesake—as once happened to electronic music project Saint Pepsi, now known as Skylar Spence—we imagine Windex will likely ask him to choose a different stage name.)

Over three verses, “Bitcoin Ca$h” tells the story of a presumably fictionalized version of Windex who goes from a dead-end job, to being hard-sold by a stranger in a cafe who explains the (needlessly granular, for a song) details of virtual currency mining, to obtaining ludicrous personal wealth. Due to the intangible nature of digital tokens, our protagonist is frequently depicted with large sums of fiat currency.



“Bitcoin Ca$h” ends with the following half-spoken, half-rapped monologue no longer set to music:

Hey fuck bitcoin core. You’re just a buncha names. We the BCH gang. We run this game. So before you start talking just consider the fact that we’re the real money makers. We got millions in cash. And bitch we: strive for success/ we’re defined as the best/ and if you want your/ life to be blessed/ then come on by and invest/ just like I did/ and now my wife’s breasts/ have doubled in size on her chest/ Rrrrikikiki/ Ya [inaudible] motherfucker. BCH gang!

Whether this is a sincere or satirical effort (or if that distinction holds any meaning to Lil Windex) remains unclear, as does his personal virtual currency investment portfolio.

Since peaking in mid-December, bitcoin cash has lost around 75 percent of its value.