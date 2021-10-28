There’s a big new presence slurping up power from the U.S. grid, and it’s growing: bitcoin miners. New research shows that the U.S. has overtaken China as the top global destination for bitcoin mining and energy use is skyrocketing as a result.
The research, published as part of a data update to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (BECI) at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, looks at the impact of the crackdown on bitcoin mining in China, which in June issued bans across much of the country. The government officially made crypto transactions illegal in September as well. Before the crackdown, China was home to the majority of the world’s bitcoin mining.
There’s a new head honcho in town, however. Between April and August, data collected by the BECI show, the U.S. has more than doubled its share of the global bitcoin hashrate—the measure of bitcoin computing power on the network, a way to measure mining activity—increasing from 16.8% in April to a huge 35.4% by the end of August. The U.S. is followed closely by Kazakhstan with 18.1% and Russia with 11%. China’s share of the hashrate, meanwhile, dropped from 38% to near zero, suggesting that miners basically packed up and decamped en masse. That’s an incredible drop from a high of more than 75% of the global hashrate back in September 2019.
In September, BECI estimates that miners around the world used about 8 terawatt-hours of electricity (1 terawatt equals 1 trillion watts); Quartz did the math for the U.S. miners, finding that at September demand rates, bitcoin miners in the U.S. are set to consume 35 terawatt-hours a year, double their projected energy use in April. The entire U.S.—all of our activity combined—consumed 4,222.5 terawatt hours in 2018; In that context that’s a lot of energy for just one industry that cranks out pretend internet money. (Quartz estimated that it’s about three times the electricity use of the entire country of Sri Lanka.)
In contrast to China’s crackdown, several states in the U.S. have been working extra hard recently to attract bitcoin miners. Demand in the U.S. could go even higher as a result. Politicians in Texas have been jazzed about bitcoin, with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz suggesting that crypto mining could help the state’s struggling electric grid (which is, um, wrong). In Florida, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, is a self-proclaimed bitcoin fanboy, and has touted the state’s nuclear plants as an incentive for miners to move to the Sunshine State. New York’s legislature was mulling banning mining for a few years to assess its environmental impact, but the proposal was largely shut down by supportive lawmakers as the state becomes more of a bitcoin hub. In Texas and New York, at least, miners are usually relying on fossil fuels whether its coal or natural gas.
Even as miners increasingly use up energy on the grid in the U.S., they’re also making their presence known in Washington, DC. The bitcoin lobby worked behind the scenes to try and hobble two proposals in the massive infrastructure bill, including one that would encourage a less energy-intensive form of mining. We’re only just starting to see how crypto might change the political landscape of the U.S.—and, if these numbers are any indication, we’re set to see even more.
DISCUSSION
Wow, what a disingenuous load of shit. Those provisions would have required even more crypto tax reporting and destroyed decentralized crypto as a whole. and one of the amendments would have unfairly targeted some cryptos over others, picking winners and losers. IIRC the provision would have forced every automated decentralized exchange to start reporting every transaction to the IRS, functionally destroying the decentralized crypto industry in one swoop and forcing anything left into centralized exchanges.
Also how about you focus on the actual climate impact of crypto (even the proof of work ones) which is virtually none since they do incentivize use of clean energy by making it profitable in areas where it otherwise wouldn’t be. The Bitcoin network was already 76% powered by renewables earlier this year _before_ the China ban (which shifted miners away from coal power in China and into other areas like Texas which have huge amounts of renewables).
If you want to actually help, how about focusing on efforts to implement carbon taxes, and focusing on the _actual_ large scale sources of CO2 pollution (Exxon, Shell, etc. As well as deforestation). This focus on crypto is kind of like the people saying “you must sacrifice drinking milk to save the planet” rather than focusing on the primary polluters: corporations and governments. You give these corporations a free pass and push the pain of their pollution onto individuals.
This line also shows your bias here. Bitcoin is just as imaginary as US dollars. The vast majority of US dollars are numbers in spreadsheets with no physical representation. Just because you don’t understand it, doesn’t make it “pretend internet money”