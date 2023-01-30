Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes home this week and with it, you’ll find even more of the movie you already loved. The digital release, out February 1, as well as the Blu-ray, out February 7, includes four scenes deleted from the Ryan Coogler Marvel Studios sequel— but you don’t have to wait to watch all four. io9 has one of them right here, right now.

io9 can exclusively debut a scene called “Upstairs Toilet,” which features Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) working with the Wakandans on a little mission. We’ll let the clip say the rest and discuss more below.

English Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scene - Upstairs Toilet

It’s a funny scene, but if you’re like me, even if you’ve seen the film a few times you might be wondering: where does this fit in? So let us tell you. Originally this scene would’ve happened after Namor takes Shuri under the sea to learn all about the Talokan in Talokan City, but before Nakia comes down to rescue Shuri. Ross was tasked to infiltrate the NSA and get Riri’s laptop.

And yet, you completely get why it was deleted. At that point in the middle of the movie, obviously, it slowed things down. Plus, the fact it’s almost hard to figure out where it fits in without being told is a perfect indicator that it’s not needed to forward the story or characters in any way. Nevertheless, Freeman is great in the scene and it’s entertaining, so it’s great that we get to see it now.

The other deleted scenes on the release are as follows:

“Outside The Scope” – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

“Daughter of the Border” – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

“Anytime, Anywhere” – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Lots of Okoye moments got cut from the film, it seems.

Beyond that, the home release has a gag reel; a commentary track with director and co-writer Ryan Coogler, co-writer Joe Robert Cole, and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw; and two featurettes. One is called “Envisioning Two Worlds, ” which focuses on the design and look of the film, as well as “Passing the Mantle,” which focuses on the legacy of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever th is week over on Disney+, and you can preorder the physical release over on Amazon.

