Chad Stahleski’s Black Samurai adaptation finds a new writer. Anson Mount is ready for Strange New Worlds season 2. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl and American Horror Story: NYC. To me, my spoilers!



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Mariela Garriga has joined the cast of the next Mission: Impossible movie according to director Christopher McQuarrie on Twitter.

The Not Polly

Deadline reports Jade Pettyjohn is attached to star in The Not Polly, the latest horror film from Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.) Based on a story by Japanese producer and music industry executive, Yasushi Akimoto, the film concerns the titular Polly, “the most popular and most beautiful girl in school who wakes up after a party to find that she is trapped in a morgue, apparently dead, with no reflection, no pulse and no heartbeat. To make matters worse, she has been possessed.”

Black Samurai

THR additionally reports Leigh Dana Jackson has been hired to write a new film adaptation of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai series for director Chad Stahleski at Netflix.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler posted a brief set tour of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel on TikTok. Click through to have a look.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ironheart suits up while Namor takes flight on winged ankles in a new Wakanda Forever TV spot.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Long Live Wakanda

Venus

We also have a trailer for Venus, a new film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s Dreams in the Witch House from Jaume Balagueró, the co-director of REC and REC 2.

VENUS. Teaser tráiler oficial en HD. Exclusivamente en cines 2 de diciembre.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Anson Mount continued to hype the second season of Strange New Worlds in a recent interview with Collider.

It’s like Christopher Guest in Spinal Tap, discovering that these knobs all go up to 11. Akiva [Goldsman] and Henry [Alonso Myers], our two showrunners, are so courageous. I really am not a conservative storyteller, at all. I am all for saying, ‘F*** tradition, let’s do it our own way.’ But I’ve even found myself going, ‘Really? Can we really do this?’ Their mantra is that Star Trek can be a lot of things. [...] Star Trek can be a lot of things because Star Trek, as the best TV does, operates as a metaphorical platform, and when you jump into that wholly, you can really find a lot more elbow room than you think, including playing with not just story, but genre.

Stargirl

The Thunderbolt kids make a “terrifying discovery” in the synopsis for “The Killer,” the November 9 episode of Stargirl.

Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz (#310). Original airdate 11/9/2022.

Kung Fu

Likewise, Nicky and the Kung Fu gang dig up “some disturbing information” about Xiao in the synopsis for “Rescue,” also airing November 9.

A HEARTBREAKING DECISION AND AN UNEXPECTED REVEAL — Nicky (Olivia Liang), Henry (Eddie Liu), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) try to make sense of some disturbing information they’ve learned about Xiao (Vanessa Kai). Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) help his sister after she learns that money has gone missing from their family’s charitable trust. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is forced to make an impossible decision. Tzi Ma, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#306). Original airdate 11/9/2022.

American Horror Story: NYC

Finally, Spoiler TV also has synopses for “Bad Fortune” and “The Body,” the two November 2 episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.

Bad Fortune Hannah receives concerning news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt, directed by Paris Barclay.

The Body A chilling event from Patrick’s past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry are determined to uncover it at any cost. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto & Our Lady J, directed by John J. Gray.

