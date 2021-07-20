Black Widow’s Yelena: Kevin Feige Teases Her Infinity War Fate and More

It’s not every day the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, just comes out and shares his company’s secrets. But that happened Monday night during a Black Widow watch party that took place on Twitter. Feige stayed online throughout and told anecdotes, gave shoutouts, and answered fan questions about the film—q uestions that opened up tons of speculation about what might be next for the film’s characters.

For the whole thread, click on any of the below tweets and just expand them out. But here are some of the best —and most cryptic— tweets from Feige . The first has to do with the question of whether Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was dusted by Thanos during Infinity War. (Don’t forget Black Widow takes place before the event.)

“You wi ll find out, but not on this Twitter thread.” Damn, Kevin, how are you gonna tease us like that? To speculate, since it’s likely Yelena next shows up on the Hawkeye TV show (due to Black Widow’s end credits scene), one would imagine her Thanos story will somehow play into that. Or, maybe not.

Speaking of Yelena , one of Black Widow’s sweeter connections is the retcon of Natasha wearing the vest Yelena gave her in Black Widow in Infinity War. Feige revealed the idea to have the link was put in place early.

One of the best through lines in Black Widow is the rambling of Red Guardian (David Harbour). He talks about all his showdowns with Captain America and how it was a big deal to have the hero of Russia fighting the hero of the U.S. We haven’t seen it but, Kevin Feige did agree he likes the idea of the new Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, showing down with the Guardian.

But, Sam Wilson doesn’t become Captain America until well after Black Widow. And wasn’t Steve Rogers in the ice from the 1940s through the 2000 s? Feige rightfully makes a point of this...

Which makes you wonder, who was Red Guardian fighting? Was he fighting anyone? Well, think back just a few months to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Isaiah Bradley was fighting as an American-sanctioned supersoldier during some of the years Guardian was talking about. Plus, his existence suggests there could have been other soldiers experimented on. It seems that’s a story we’re going to get much more of in the future.

Wrapping things up, Feige addressed the film’s end credits sequence featuring Julia Louis Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. This was supposed to be her debut as the character but, due to the pandemic, her appearance on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came first. Nevertheless, Feige teases that she’ll be back, and even jokes about a connection to Loki.

That’s just classic Feige: d rop some kind of weird connection that means nothing and let the fans speculation on it for hours! Again, to see more from Feige in regards to Black Widow, click on any of the tweets above and expand them out. He was online for the full two- plus hours of Black Widow’s runtime, so there are plenty of fun nuggets.

