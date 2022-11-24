“Uh-oh, somebody’s getting excited about Thanksgiving!” As Bob’s Burgers fans well know, Thanksgiving is Bob’s favorite holiday. Given the care and creativity that goes into the long-running Fox series’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes, it’s safe to say the show’s writers are fond of it too—if only for all the, ah, meaty inspiration it yields.



In chronological order, here are 11 nuggests of wisdom we’ve learned about Thanksgiving from all the Bob’s Burgers episodes so far. Which Thanksgiving episode is your favorite?