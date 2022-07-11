If you missed The Bob’s Burgers Movie while it was in theaters—or if, perhaps even more likely, you’re dying to watch it over and over again while eating burgers in your own home, this is your time. The meaty murder mystery comedy arrives on digital July 12, with a Blu-ray and DVD release July 19—and io9's got an exclusive peek at one of the special features.



Yeah, the animation and the performances (including the sound effects) are definitely in rough-draft mode, but how cool is this: it’s a deleted scene from the movie! The official description is short and sweet (“Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall”), but the clip itself is laden with so much more hilarity. Teddy’s in this scene too—and, well, things get wonderfully unhinged.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie: Exclusive Deleted Scene

That’s just a taste of what to expect from the home release, which is stuffed full of goodness for fans. Here’s a list of the juiciest bonus features included with The Bob’s Burgers Movie:

Audio Commentary: Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, writer Nora Smith, and production designer Ruben Hickman.

Featurette: “Making of the Movie”—Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob’s Burgers the TV show into Bob’s Burgers the show that’s a movie.

Theatrical Short (seen only in limited theaters): “My Butt Has a Fever - Theatrical Version” —The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.

Deleted Scenes: "Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall;" "Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf;" "Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover's Office."

The Bob’s Burgers (and The Bob’s Burgers Movie) voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, David Wain as Grover Fischoeder, Zach Galifianakis as Felix Fischoeder, Kevin Kline as Calvin Fischoeder, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. The movie was directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman and written by Bouchard and Nora Smith. It hits digital on July 12, with a physical release on July 19.

