Fans always debate how far Marvel Studios has things planned in advance. Does president Kevin Feige really know who is going to appear in specific movies that don’t even exist yet? In the case of a follow up to Captain Marvel, star Brie Larson says that’s exactly the case. Feige knew specifically what the sequel was going to be, and who would be in it.

Captain Marvel was released in March 2019, mere months before the character (played by Larson) would reappear and help save the world in Avengers: Endgame. The success of both those films meant Carol Danvers was going to return for a sequel which is finally hitting theaters on November 10. The Marvels, however, is not just a sequel to Captain Marvel. It’s a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, to Disney+’s Secret Invasion, as well as WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, thanks to the fact it follows not just Larson’s Captain Marvel, but Teyonah Paris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel too.

And, according to Larson, that was the plan from day one. “This was something Kevin and I had talked about from the beginning, that this was the way this story made sense to go,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly in a long feature about the film.

How true that really is, we’ll probably never know. But the film will deal with the fact that Carol has been gone for a while. “The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends,” Larson said. “That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

And, in the meantime, Nick Fury has apparently been looking for her. “He’s been calling her, and she’s off in galaxies far, far away,” Jackson said. “She’s like, ‘Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].’ He’s like, ‘You gave it to me, so I’m gonna use it. And I’m calling you because I need your help!’”

If that’ll come into play in Secret Invasion, we also don’t know. But that show ends next week and should shine some light leading up to the November 10 release of The Marvels. The plan has finally come together.

Head over the Entertainment Weekly to read much more about the film and see more new images.

