Bruce Campbell Won't Say No to an Evil Dead Comeback–If Sam Raimi Joins Him

James Gunn shoots down rumors about Batman’s involvement in the Penguin HBO Max show. Kinnikuman is coming back with a new anime. Plus, new looks at Renfield and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and what’s up next in The Flash’s final season. Spoilers, away!



Return to Silent Hill

Deadline reports Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) are attached to star in Christophe Gans’ long-awaited follow-up to his 2006 adaptation of Silent Hill. The sequel will follow James (Irvine), “a man broken after being separated from his one true love (Anderson). When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love.”

Thanksgiving

Deadline also reports Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, and Rick Hoffman have joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in undisclosed roles.

Evil Dead 5

During a recent interview with Fangoria, Bruce Campbell revealed he’d “consider” returning to play Ash in a new Evil Dead project if his long-time friend and original director Sam Raimi also returned .

I’ll go on record here! These guys don’t scare me! I worked on Xena, so nothing scares me. If Sam says, ‘I, Sam Raimi, will direct another Evil Dead movie,’ then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it. I don’t want to be Ash, tended to by other people. Sam’s the meanest director I’ve ever worked with, and Ash needs a little bit of that to shine. And I think Sam’s the only director now who I won’t punch in the face making an Evil Dead movie! I’m just saying, I’ve called Rob and Sam out, I’m not the coward that they think I am; I just want the right circumstances. Because Sam, even though he’s done studio movies, he’s still a good director! [Raimi laughs] So, I want Sam! I’ll do it for Sam.

Evil Dead Rise

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has an official SXSW poster for Evil Dead Rise promising the nastiest cheese grater scene since Ren & Stimpy’s “Magical Golden Singing Cheeses” episode.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Shazam family extends an olive branch to the Daughters of Atlas with their living pen, Steve, in a new clip from Fury of the Gods.

Renfield

We also have a new TV spot for the action-horror-comedy starring Dracula’s manservant, Renfield.

Renfield (2023) - U.S. TV Spot (‘past’)

The Penguin

Variety reports Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen have joined the cast of The Penguin in recurring roles. While there’s no word on who Madio and Cohen are playing, Zegen has been cast as Alberto Falcone, the son of crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the infamous “Holiday Killer” of The Long Halloween.

Relatedly, James Gunn denied the rumor Batman’s television rights are currently in limbo on Twitter.

Gattaca: The Series

Deadline reports a TV series based on the 1997 film Gattaca, from Homeland showrunners Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, is now in development at Showtime. The series is said to “take place a generation after the events of the film, when science and humanity have evolved to the point where we can direct our own evolution. Genetic engineering has created a world in which parents can determine the future of their children before they are born (the Valids), which by default has created a new underclass, no longer determined by social status or the color of one’s skin (the Invalids). Set in the near future where corporations screen their employees based on their genetic makeup, the series centers on a man with a congenital heart condition who tries to assume the identity of a former athlete with perfect genes in order to fulfill his dream of traveling in space.”

Kinnikuman

A new Kinnikuman anime series is now in development at Shueisha and Toei Animation.

The Flash

Finally, Dreamer returns to The Flash to enter Iris’s troubled mind in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Wildest Dreams.”

The Flash 9x07 Promo “Wildest Dreams” (HD) Season 9 Episode 7 Promo ft. Nicole Maines

